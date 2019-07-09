Security Leftovers
-
Adjusting the Scope of our Security Vulnerability Disclosure Program
At EFF we put security and privacy first. That's why over three years ago we launched EFF's Security Vulnerability Disclosure Program. The Disclosure Program is a set of guidelines on how security researchers can tell EFF about bugs in the software we develop, like HTTPS Everywhere or Certbot. When we launched the program, it was a bit of an experiment. After all, as a lean, member-driven nonprofit, we can't give out the tremendous cash rewards that large corporations can provide for zero days. Instead, all we can offer security researchers in return for their hard work is recognition on our EFF Security Hall of Fame page and other non-cash rewards like EFF gear or complimentary EFF memberships.
Despite the limited rewards, the program has been a tremendous success. As of June 1, 2019, we've had over seventy different security researchers report valid security vulnerabilities to us, as you can see on our Security Hall of Fame page.
-
Court: Computer Experts May Examine Georgia Voting Systems
A federal court in Georgia has ruled that Georgia election officials must allow the Coalition for Good Governance to review the state's election management databases. The Coalition argued that the databases "provide the roadmap that needs to be analyzed to identify flaws" in the state election system.
-
Hackers breach Canonical GitHub account [Ed: They breached a Microsoft GitHub account, but never blame Microsoft for anything...]
Hackers compromised credentials to break into a Canonical Ltd. GitHub account...
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 716 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Kernel: F2FS and Compressed Firmware Files
Linux May Gain Protection Against Hyper-Threading Attacks
Oracle security researchers have been working on security feature for Linux kernels that could protect Linux-based systems against attacks that affect Intel’s Hyper-Threading (HT) feature. Multiple side-channel threats the feature's vulnerable against, including L1TF/Foreshadow and the MDS attacks, have been revealed over the past few months. The Oracle developers didn't specify whether or not the recent MDS attacks against Intel’s HT would also be mitigated through its Kernel Address Space Isolation (KASI), only that it will protect against L1TF/Foreshadow. Other side-channel attacks seem to be up for debate, as any extra isolation being introduced into the kernel could potentially impact the performance of Linux systems.
today's howtos and programming bits
AMD Defects Impact Linux
Recent comments
2 hours 7 min ago
2 hours 10 min ago
2 hours 48 min ago
10 hours 30 min ago
10 hours 35 min ago
10 hours 36 min ago
12 hours 15 min ago
12 hours 45 min ago
12 hours 46 min ago
20 hours 1 min ago