Security Leftovers Adjusting the Scope of our Security Vulnerability Disclosure Program At EFF we put security and privacy first. That's why over three years ago we launched EFF's Security Vulnerability Disclosure Program. The Disclosure Program is a set of guidelines on how security researchers can tell EFF about bugs in the software we develop, like HTTPS Everywhere or Certbot. When we launched the program, it was a bit of an experiment. After all, as a lean, member-driven nonprofit, we can't give out the tremendous cash rewards that large corporations can provide for zero days. Instead, all we can offer security researchers in return for their hard work is recognition on our EFF Security Hall of Fame page and other non-cash rewards like EFF gear or complimentary EFF memberships. Despite the limited rewards, the program has been a tremendous success. As of June 1, 2019, we've had over seventy different security researchers report valid security vulnerabilities to us, as you can see on our Security Hall of Fame page.

Court: Computer Experts May Examine Georgia Voting Systems A federal court in Georgia has ruled that Georgia election officials must allow the Coalition for Good Governance to review the state's election management databases. The Coalition argued that the databases "provide the roadmap that needs to be analyzed to identify flaws" in the state election system.

Hackers breach Canonical GitHub account [Ed: They breached a Microsoft GitHub account, but never blame Microsoft for anything...] Hackers compromised credentials to break into a Canonical Ltd. GitHub account...

Software: GNU Rush, Gis Weather, GNOME’s Weather App, Fork Awesome Sprites for Beast GNU Rush Version 2,1 Version 2.1 is available for download from GNU and Puszcza archives. This version fixes several minor bugs that appeared in previous release 2.0.

Customizable Weather Widget ‘Gis Weather’ 0.8.4 Released Gis Weather is an open-source desktop weather widget and indicator applet with highly customizable user interface.

A Brighter Future is Forecast for GNOME’s Weather App A wave of usability improvements are on the horizon for the humble GNOME Weather app. The current version of the meteorological must-have might have made my list of the best weather apps for Ubuntu and Linux Mint, but I quipped “aspects of its layout bug me”. And it seems I’m not alone. [...] Horizontal pagination seems like a logical introduction, as does separating hourly forecasts from the 10 day forecast. Relaying “current conditions” remains prominent in the redesign, but not at the expense of the overall layout. And while I like that the proposed redesign mentions the yr.no weather service that’s used as the backend, I especially like that the client as a whole makes better use of the data that this free service provides.

Fork Awesome Sprites for Beast The Font Awesome 5 package has some other nice features though, since it’s now based on an SVG icon set, it ships 3 large sprite files that can be used to address individual icons via anchors. For Beast, I decided to stick with the Font Awesome 4 look for now, but since there are good reasons not to use icon fonts and I had the infrastructure for using sprite icons already in place, I looked into ways to generate an SVG sprite file for Font Awesome 4. Around February 2018, Julien Deswaef and a few others decided to fork the Font Awesome 4 project as Fork-Awesome. Since then, Fork-Awesome has incorporated new icons and also generated an SVG icon set. Since it is forked from Font Awesome, it has all the Font Awesome 4 icons and can be used as a drop in replacement.