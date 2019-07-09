Proprietary Software Insecurity
-
Why recent hacks show Apple’s security strength, not its weakness [Ed: Spinning bug doors as a strength? Apple has its share of liars coming to the rescue of proprietary software (not the first such bug). Moving from Microsoft to Apple "for security" is like swapping vodka for rum to cure one's liver.]
It might be tempting to follow that line of thinking in light of two recent stories of vulnerabilities affecting the Mac and the Apple Watch. In the first instance, the Zoom video-calling app could be abused to let someone spy on you through your webcam. In the second, a flaw in Apple’s Walkie Talkie app could let a hacker eavesdrop on your iPhone conversations. They’re both troubling security issues.
-
Just like any other Internet of things device, it’s important to remember that smartwatches are still devices. And many cool features can also be used for unethical purposes. There is always another side of the coin.
This is what Apple Watch users found this week when Apple disabled the Walkie-Talkie app when it was discovered that it allowed users to listen in on each other’s iPhone calls without the other person’s knowledge.
-
Popular malware TrickBot is back and this time it has learned some new capabilities like stealing cookies. So far, it has infected around 250 million Gmail accounts.
As per the research firm Deep Instinct, among the affected accounts, some belonging to the governments of the US, the UK, and Canada have also fallen victim to TrickBot.
-
Seeing a signed malware binary delivered to a customer environment prompted us to investigate further. We analyzed the malware sample and found swaths of PowerShell code in its memory. Analysis of this PowerShell code immediately led us to the conclusion that we are dealing with a mail-bot.
-
This article shows how to construct a non-recursive zip bomb that achieves a high compression ratio by overlapping files inside the zip container. "Non-recursive" means that it does not rely on a decompressor's recursively unpacking zip files nested within zip files: it expands fully after a single round of decompression. The output size increases quadratically in the input size, reaching a compression ratio of over 28 million (10 MB → 281 TB) at the limits of the zip format. Even greater expansion is possible using 64-bit extensions. The construction uses only the most common compression algorithm, DEFLATE, and is compatible with most zip parsers.
Some Cool Applications Developed by TeejeeTech!
Linux is a kernel that is currently experiencing many developments. As a user, we might want to try other kernels or upgrade the latest kernel to a computer system. Users need to be careful when changing the kernel, because this section is one of the important parts of a computer system.
But you can use Ukuu to make it easier to install and replace the kernel, because this application is an easy-to-use GUI Tool.
Based on the information I got on the Teejectech web, Starting from version 19.01, Ukuu turned into a paid license. This is because of the lack of donations needed to continue developing this application. But for those of you who have donated to Ukuu in the past, you can contact Teejeetech via email if you want to request a paid license from this application.
Games in GNOME, New KDE Plasma5 for Slackware and KDE Wiki
-
Since my last blog post I have been on a short vacation but I have also managed to make some progress on my GSoC project again with guidance from my mentor.
[...]
Every savestate also has a creation date which is displayed in the menu, but that’s certainly not as eye-catching as the screenshots.
There are still many missing features and things that need improving (such as the date formatting) but with every commit I feel that I am getting closer to the finished project.
-
Now that all major components of the KDE software stack have fresh new releases, I bundled them for Slackware-current and voila: KDE-5_19.07.
I have uploaded KDE-5_19.07 to my ‘ktown‘ repository. As always, these packages are meant to be installed on a full installation of Slackware-current which has had its KDE4 removed first. These packages will not work on Slackware 14.2.
-
When you find a kool feature in KDE software, you can write a small tutorial or just a small paragraph about it and the KDE Userbase Wiki is the right place to publish it. You don’t need to know how to code, have perfect English or know how MediaWiki’s formatting work, to contribute. We also need translators.
Games: RetroArch, Cortex Command, Psychonauts 2, Fate Hunters, OpenHMD and Rings of Saturn
-
De Matteis tells Ars that this Steam version has been in the works "for a few months now," and he expresses specific interest in using Steamworks' Web API for future RetroArch builds. If such features are built, he says, that would create a fork in RetroArch's build distribution; until then, what you download from RetroArch's official site will be identical to the builds on Steam. (In a long-story-short explanation, De Matteis says that the Web API may prove necessary for the following red-tape reason: "There are certain licensing 'how many angels can stand on the head of a pin' issues that pertain to the Steamworks SDK and how the GPL license interprets what constitutes a system library or not.")
[...]
In addition to answering our questions, De Matteis coughed up one interesting bit of additional news. The 1997 N64 racing game Extreme-G may receive a retail Steam launch at an undetermined point in the future, and should this come to pass, RetroArch and its Mupen64plus emulator will power the game's Steam version. (De Matteis described this process as "talks," as opposed to a confirmed retail launch.) This would be a wholly separate download from RetroArch's free Steam download, and it would require publisher Throwback Entertainment to abide by a GPL license for the emulator front-end. "We went to great lengths to ensure all involved parties like Mupen64plus were kept in the loop on this and to make sure we got their approval," De Matteis says.
-
Cortex Command, a side-scrolling 2D action game originally released back in 2012 has now officially gone open source.
In the announcement, it seems this is part of a marketing drive for their new game Planetoid Pioneers Online. Quite a nice way to do it though, I'm certainly not complaining. I think it would be great if more developers did this to their older games to help them live on.
-
Double Fine Productions announced on their Fig campaign for Psychonauts 2 that there's going to be a delay, with it now due in 2020.
Let's get to the good news first, they continue to confirm all previously mentioned platforms will be delivered which obviously includes the Linux version, just like they said before. As for the delay, they simply said it will be "next year" with no clear roadmap being given out yet.
-
Another possible game to look at if you enjoy the likes of Slay the Spire, as Fate Hunters from Tower Games has Linux support.
-
The team behind OpenHMD have now officially announced version 0.3.0, which comes with a huge amount of changes and new hardware support.
What exactly is OpenHMD? Its aim is to provide a FOSS API and drivers for hardware like Virtual Reality Headsets and Controllers. They're hoping to support as many devices as they possibly can, while also being cross-platform.
From this release they now support: 3Glasses D3 (first-party support from 3Glasses), Oculus Rift CV1 (rotational), HTC Vive and HTC Vive Pro (rotational), NOLO VR (Positional including Controller support), Windows Mixed Reality HMD support (rotational), Deepoon E2, GearVR Gen1. Sadly PSVR is currently disabled due to issues, sounds like it may return later though.
-
Kodera Software have released a new trailer for their hard sci-f game Rings of Saturn, with a release date teaser for Steam Early Access included.
Recent comments
5 min 46 sec ago
51 min 36 sec ago
1 hour 46 min ago
2 hours 37 min ago
2 hours 40 min ago
2 hours 44 min ago
15 hours 32 min ago
15 hours 35 min ago
16 hours 12 min ago
23 hours 54 min ago