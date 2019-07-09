Games: RetroArch, Cortex Command, Psychonauts 2, Fate Hunters, OpenHMD and Rings of Saturn
-
RetroArch will be Steam’s biggest emulation launch yet, coming July 30
De Matteis tells Ars that this Steam version has been in the works "for a few months now," and he expresses specific interest in using Steamworks' Web API for future RetroArch builds. If such features are built, he says, that would create a fork in RetroArch's build distribution; until then, what you download from RetroArch's official site will be identical to the builds on Steam. (In a long-story-short explanation, De Matteis says that the Web API may prove necessary for the following red-tape reason: "There are certain licensing 'how many angels can stand on the head of a pin' issues that pertain to the Steamworks SDK and how the GPL license interprets what constitutes a system library or not.")
[...]
In addition to answering our questions, De Matteis coughed up one interesting bit of additional news. The 1997 N64 racing game Extreme-G may receive a retail Steam launch at an undetermined point in the future, and should this come to pass, RetroArch and its Mupen64plus emulator will power the game's Steam version. (De Matteis described this process as "talks," as opposed to a confirmed retail launch.) This would be a wholly separate download from RetroArch's free Steam download, and it would require publisher Throwback Entertainment to abide by a GPL license for the emulator front-end. "We went to great lengths to ensure all involved parties like Mupen64plus were kept in the loop on this and to make sure we got their approval," De Matteis says.
-
Cortex Command from Data Realms goes open source
Cortex Command, a side-scrolling 2D action game originally released back in 2012 has now officially gone open source.
In the announcement, it seems this is part of a marketing drive for their new game Planetoid Pioneers Online. Quite a nice way to do it though, I'm certainly not complaining. I think it would be great if more developers did this to their older games to help them live on.
-
Double Fine Productions have delayed Psychonauts 2 until next year, all versions still planned
Double Fine Productions announced on their Fig campaign for Psychonauts 2 that there's going to be a delay, with it now due in 2020.
Let's get to the good news first, they continue to confirm all previously mentioned platforms will be delivered which obviously includes the Linux version, just like they said before. As for the delay, they simply said it will be "next year" with no clear roadmap being given out yet.
-
Fate Hunters, another roguelike card-game with Linux support is leaving Early Access soon
Another possible game to look at if you enjoy the likes of Slay the Spire, as Fate Hunters from Tower Games has Linux support.
-
OpenHMD version 0.3.0 is out, almost three years after the last version
The team behind OpenHMD have now officially announced version 0.3.0, which comes with a huge amount of changes and new hardware support.
What exactly is OpenHMD? Its aim is to provide a FOSS API and drivers for hardware like Virtual Reality Headsets and Controllers. They're hoping to support as many devices as they possibly can, while also being cross-platform.
From this release they now support: 3Glasses D3 (first-party support from 3Glasses), Oculus Rift CV1 (rotational), HTC Vive and HTC Vive Pro (rotational), NOLO VR (Positional including Controller support), Windows Mixed Reality HMD support (rotational), Deepoon E2, GearVR Gen1. Sadly PSVR is currently disabled due to issues, sounds like it may return later though.
-
Top-down hard sci-fi space game "Rings of Saturn" to launch in Early Access next month
Kodera Software have released a new trailer for their hard sci-f game Rings of Saturn, with a release date teaser for Steam Early Access included.
-
Games: RetroArch, Cortex Command, Psychonauts 2, Fate Hunters, OpenHMD and Rings of Saturn
