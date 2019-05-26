Software: GUI Tools for Linux System Administrators, GSoC Pitivi Project and Foliate –- A Simple & Modern New GTK eBook Viewer
Top GUI Tools for Linux System Administrators
Let’s have a look into the list of top GUI tools for Linux system administrators. If you are tired of running command and need some change then this post is for you.
Millan Castro Vilariño: GSoC: First month working in Pitivi
Pitivi is a video editor, free and open source. Targeted at newcomers and professional users, it is minimalist and powerful. This summer I am fortunate to collaborate in Pitivi development through Google Summer of Code.
My goal is to implement an interval time system, with the support of Mathieu Duponchell, my menthor, and other members of the Pitivi community.
An interval time system is a common tool in many video editors. It will introduce new features in Pitivi. The user will be able to set up a range of time in the timeline editor, playback specific parts of the timeline, export the selected parts of the timeline, cut or copy clips inside the interval and zoom in/out the interval.
Mi proposal also includes the design of a marker system to store information at a certain time position.
Foliate – A Simple & Modern New GTK eBook Viewer
Foliate is an open-source GTK eBook viewer built with GJS and Epub.js.
