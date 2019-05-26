Games: Dota Underlords and DXVK 1.3
Dota Underlords gains a prototype Battle Pass in the latest Early Access update
Valve continue to push out some more interesting updates to their auto-battler Dota Underlords, with it now having the first version of their prototype Battle Pass.
All beta testers during Early Access are granted it for free and like everything else in Underlords, Valve will be using it as a "learning experience". With it you can unlock banners, emotes, new board types along with a mix of daily and weekly challenges. You can earn XP (experience points) by playing online against others or against Hardcore level bots.
DXVK 1.3 is out with some fun sounding new features for this Vulkan translation layer
Developer Philip Rebohle just released DXVK 1.3, a fun sounding version of the Vulkan-based D3D11 and D3D10 implementation for Wine with some new features.
Using the new "VK_EXT_shader_demote_to_helper_invocation" extension from Vulkan version 1.1.113 (released on June 30th), DXVK can use it to "implement the discard instruction in shaders, which may improve performance in some games".
DXVK 1.3 Released With Discard Optimization, Async Presentation
Philip Rebohle released version 1.3 of DXVK today, the widely-used Direct3D 10/11 to Vulkan translation layer for accelerating Windows gaming on Linux under Wine and most known with Steam Play.
DXVK 1.3 adds optional support for VK_EXT_shader_demote_to_helper_invocation to implement the discard instruction within shaders and may help the performance of some games. DXVK 1.3 also adds asynchronous presentation support as another performance optimization. There are also resource upload changes to help different games but currently only working with the AMDVLK and NVIDIA drivers.
People of openSUSE: Sébastien Poher
I got into Linux in two steps, first, in 2007 but I was the only one among my friends to use it so I ended up sticking to the shitty OS I had. My next re-discovery of Linux was later in 2012 when I started professional training in system administration.
Confirmed: Microsoft Windows Zero-Day Exploit Used In Government Espionage Operation
It has been revealed that a threat actor once best known for cyber bank robbery in Russia has made a move to espionage. The highly targeted attacks against government institutions in Eastern Europe, which took place during June 2019, employed the use of a Microsoft Windows zero-day exploit. In and of itself this isn't unusual as there have been plenty of Windows zero-days discovered. However, this is the first time that researchers had seen the Buhtrap group using a zero-day attack, although the group has been involved in the cyber-spying business for some years now across Eastern Europe and Central Asia. Anton Cherepanov, a senior malware researcher at security vendor ESET, explained how the zero-day exploit abused a local privilege escalation vulnerability in Microsoft Windows in order to run arbitrary code and install applications, and view or change data on the compromised systems. As soon as the researchers had properly analyzed the exploit, it was reported to the Microsoft Security Response Center, and a fix was included in the July 9 "Patch Tuesday" update. The vulnerability itself only impacted older versions of Windows, specifically variations of Windows and Windows Server 2008. This is because, as Cherepanov explained, "since Windows 8 a user process is not allowed to map the NULL page. Microsoft back-ported this mitigation to Windows 7 for x64-based systems." The advice, predictably, is to upgrade to a newer version of the operating system if possible. Especially as critical security updates will disappear soon when extended support for Windows 7 Service Pack 1 ends in January 2020. Gavin Millard, vice-president of intelligence at Tenable, warns users not to be complacent seeing as the vulnerability is "now being actively exploited in the wild," advising that "patches should be deployed as soon as possible."
bzip2 1.0.8
We are happy to announce the release of bzip2 1.0.8. This is a fixup release because the CVE-2019-12900 fix in bzip2 1.0.7 was too strict and might have prevented decompression of some files that earlier bzip2 versions could decompress. And it contains a few more patches from various distros and forks. bzip2 1.0.8 contains the following fixes: Accept as many selectors as the file format allows. This relaxes the fix for CVE-2019-12900 from 1.0.7 so that bzip2 allows decompression of bz2 files that use (too) many selectors again. Fix handling of large (> 4GB) files on Windows. Cleanup of bzdiff and bzgrep scripts so they don’t use any bash extensions and handle multiple archives correctly. There is now a bz2-files testsuite at https://sourceware.org/git/bzip2-tests.git Patches by Joshua Watt, Mark Wielaard, Phil Ross, Vincent Lefevre, Led and Kristýna Streitová.
