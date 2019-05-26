Security Leftovers
-
Microsoft appears to have once again attempted to sneak telemetry components. The company released security updates for all supported operating systems on the July 2019 Patch Day. However, this month’s cumulative updates, which were supposed to contain only security-related components, contain an unexpected compatibility/telemetry component.
The suspicious components were hidden in plain sight. Incidentally, this is the second time Microsoft has attempted to insert telemetry components. However, during the first attempt the Windows OS maker had openly mentioned the inclusion of the telemetry components, whereas this time, the company didn’t offer any indication. This methodology appears to an attempt to garner more accurate data about usage and installation patterns of the Windows operating system as Microsoft will soon phase out Windows 7.
Windows Update delivered several packages of security and reliability fixes for Windows 7 earlier this week. The packages are different for each of the Windows operating system’s versions that Microsoft officially supports. However, the ‘cumulative update’ package contained a rather suspicious component. The security update in question was intended for Microsoft Windows 7 Operating System (OS) which was released as part of the July 2019 Patch Day.
-
As security teams adopt the Mitre ATT&CK Framework to help them identify gaps in their defenses, having a way to identify what malware and tools are being used by specific actors or groups becomes more critical. Additionally, having a way to identify these relationships programatically is even more critical.
Today, we are excited to announce the Swimlane research team has released pyattck—a Python package to interact with the Mitre ATT&CK Framework. There are many different open-source projects being released on a daily basis, but we wanted to provide a straightforward Python package that allows the user to identify known relationships between all verticals of the Mitre ATT&CK Framework.
-
Docker containers are great in that it’s easy to get started building an application using frameworks and components that others have made available via open source projects. The challenge, however, is not all those projects are current in terms of their cybersecurity patches. In fact, a developer of a framework may not even be actively supporting it anymore.
A new report from vulnerability management platform vendor Kenna Security highlights the extent of the problem in the Docker community. Via the VulnerabilitiesContainer.org site, Kenna Security is sharing the results of analyses of containers being reused widely that find some of these open source projects have hundreds of unresolved Common Vulnerabilities and Exposure (CVE) issues.
-
We recently released the fifth annual State of the Software Supply Chain Report in London. This year, we worked with Gene Kim and Dr. Stephen Magill to examine our largest data sample ever. Our goal? To qualify and quantify how exemplary development teams operate.
As part of the research we identified the top 3% of DevOps teams using exemplary practices. (Take the quiz to see how your team stacks up.)
Before we could truly understand these practice, we had to have the right context. The report’s first goal was to compare the use of open source in 2019 - to that of years past - and understand the broader environment developers are working in. As anticipated, open source component use continues to rocket upward.
-
Almost everyone’s heard of Linux – it’s the operating system kernel that’s behind a significant proportion of servers on the internet, including most of Google, Facebook, Amazon and many other contemporary online juggernauts.
In its Android flavour, Linux powers the majority of smartphones out there, and in one form or another it’s also the kernel of choice for many so-called IoT devices such as bike computers, home Wi-Fi routers, webcams, baby monitors and even doorlocks.
Most people who use Linux know that the name is a sort-of pun on Unix, the operating system that Linux most resembles.
And Unix, of course, is the operating system behind a significant proportion of the devices out there that don’t run Linux, being at the heart of Apple’s macOS and iOS systems, as well as the various and widely-used open source BSD distributions.
Cloudera's New Strategy
-
Palo Alto-based cloud data provider Cloudera, Inc. plans to open-source all of its software, and focus on providing value-added services on top of its platform...
-
A post-acquisition Cloudera, one that is looking to regain its footing after a disappointing earnings report and a CEO departure, sees open source as a silver bullet.
Making its software products available through open source can help boost adoption amid a Hadoop market contraction, while helping retain customers in the aftermath of its acquisition.
In turn, broader Cloudera adoption will mean a bigger pool of potential customers that can pay for additional services like dedicated support or consulting.
This strategy has worked for Amazon Web Services, Microsoft and others. Most recently, IBM finalized a $34 billion move aimed at expanding its presence in the open source space: the acquisition of enterprise software company Red Hat.
-
In June, Cloudera CEO Tom Reilly announced he would resign. Now, Cloudera is announcing a plan it's worked on since its merger with Hortonworks.
Graphics: Valve's Work and Weston 7.0 Release Schedule
-
Phoronix has also shown both framerate improvements, reduced loading times and reduced stutter in a heaping helping of benchmarks, but Valve developer Pierre-Loup Griffais recently emailed me a fascinating result that originated from DXVK developer Philip Rebohle. And it's definitely a mic drop moment.
It centers around the game NieR: Automata, which works well under Linux via Steam Play using Valve's Proton. The three images below depict the game running at 1440p with maximum quality settings, on a Ryzen 7 2700X and Radeon RX 480 system. In the tests, Valve compared the framerates in the same scene using Windows (DirectX 11), RADV + LLVM, and RADV + ACO.
-
Hi all,
Here is the release schedule for Weston 7.0, the next major version:
- Alpha: July 19th, in one week
- Beta: August 2nd
- RC1: August 16th
- First possible release: August 23th
Package maintainers are encouraged to pick up the pre-releases to make
sure packaging can be tested (and fixed) before the stable release.
This will be the first release to drop completely autotools support,
replacing it with Meson.
A Wayland release hasn't been planned yet. Weston and Wayland releases
are not combined anymore.
Please let me know if you have any objections.
Thanks,
-
Simon Ser who has been serving as the Wayland/Weston release manager has laid out a schedule for getting out the next major release of Wayland's reference compositor.
Simon's planned release schedule involves the Weston 7.0 Alpha release next week, a beta in early August, the release candidate around mid-August, and the possible release around the end of August barring any major issues. Such timing would ideally get the updated Weston 7.0 compositor within autumn 2019 Linux distribution releases.
13 Free Open-source Content Management Systems
WordPress launched in 2003 as a blogging platform. Today, WordPress is a sophisticated content management system, built on PHP and MySQL and running much of the websites worldwide, from hobby blogs to the biggest news portals. Over 54,000 plugins and themes help customize WordPress installations — including robust ecommerce functionality, galleries, mailing lists, forums, and analytics. Price: Free.
Also: WordPress vs. Wix vs. Squarespace for SEO: An Interview with Pam Aungst
Recent comments
3 hours 7 min ago
4 hours 15 min ago
11 hours 41 min ago
12 hours 27 min ago
13 hours 21 min ago
14 hours 12 min ago
14 hours 16 min ago
14 hours 19 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago