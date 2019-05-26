Best free email program for Windows, Mac and Linux
You’ve got mail! Who doesn’t these days? With the number of business and consumer emails sent and received every day expected to exceed 293 billion this year, according to the Radicati Group, it seems everyone’s got mail.
One downside to such a volume of email is that most inboxes are cluttered and unmanageable. While many email users opt for utilizing multiple services such as Gmail, Outlook, or Yahoo to tame the mess and keep personal emails from getting mixed up with work emails, it is still a challenge.
One method for reigning in emails and keeping your accounts separate without the hassles many email clients come with is using a free email program that Kim recommends, Mozilla Thunderbird. This handy tool works across all platforms, including Windows, Mac, Linux systems, and Android and Apple devices.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 701 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 hour 41 min ago
2 hours 20 min ago
14 hours 12 min ago
14 hours 17 min ago
20 hours 45 min ago
1 day 53 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago