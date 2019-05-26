Games: Epic Games, Taste of Power, RetroArch, Space Rabbits in Space, CoreCtrl, NOTES, Streets of Rogue, Code This Game's Author
-
Epic Games' Tim Sweeney talks Linux and gaming some more, says Linux is "great"
Tim Sweeney, the Founder and CEO of Epic Games took to Twitter again recently to answer some questions about Linux and gaming.
Why? Well, it seems the previously incorrect reports about Easy Anti-Cheat dropping Linux support like to reappear and people end up spreading it around. Even though it has since been clarified, people still end up spreading it.
-
Real-time strategy game "Taste of Power" leaving Early Access next month with Linux support
Taste of Power, a real-time strategy game from developer OneOcean is gearing up for a full release on August 27th. It's been in Early Access now for around seven months, so hopefully they've managed to polish it up.
-
RetroArch, the front-end app for emulators and more is heading to Steam
RetroArch, a popular front-end application for running emulators, game engines and much more is now officially coming to Steam.
This FOSS application is pretty popular, along with the Libretro API enabling you to get a rather pretty-looking PS3-styled interface to deal with all sorts, although as I understand most just use it for emulators.
-
The Linux version of "Space Rabbits in Space" now appears to be live
Space Rabbits in Space, a 2d parkour skill-based platformer has now officially released for Linux on Steam. Developed by Ventilator Shark, a small independent game studio based in Zagreb, Croatia.
A game I mentioned back in February, after speaking to the developer they did confirm it was coming they just didn't know exactly when. With no announcement I can find, the Linux version went live a few days ago!
-
CoreCtrl, a new FOSS Linux tool to help you control your PC with application profiles
Quite an interesting one this, CoreCtrl from developer Juan Palacios aims to be a "game changer" in letting you setup your hardware to do things automatically when a program is launched and more. The developer tagged us on Twitter about it and it does seem pretty sweet.
-
NOTES, a small puzzle game based on connecting musical notes
Here's a sweet recent release for fans of small puzzle games. Miro Jankura recently released NOTES on Steam and looks like a nice relaxing puzzler.
It released only recently, on July 11th with same-day Linux support. While it's based on musical notes, the developer does say no musical knowledge is required.
-
The developer of Streets of Rogue recently commented about supporting Linux
With Streets of Rogue having left Early Access recently, I'm sure plenty were wondering how it's done on Linux. Turns out the developer, Matt Dabrowski, actually made some interesting comments about it.
Curiously, the comment from Dabrowski turned up at a place I didn't quite expect. A dubious website offering free download links to various games, where it seems Dabrowski turned up to warn people away from it and instead try the older version on itch.io to get a feel for it.
-
Mike Driscoll: PyDev of the Week: Meg Ray
This week we welcome Meg Ray (@teach_python) as our PyDev of the Week! Meg teaches programming to other teachers and has developed Python-related curriculum. Meg is also the author of Code This Game, a book which will be coming out in August 2019. Let’s take some time to get to know her better!
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 704 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux Kernel: Chrome OS, Direct Rendering Manger (DRM) and Char/Misc
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Spectre Mitigation Performance Impact Benchmarks On AMD Ryzen 3700X / 3900X Against Intel
AMD Zen 2 processors feature hardware-based mitigations for Spectre V2 and Spectre V4 SSBD while remaining immune to the likes of Meltdown and Zombieload. Here are some benchmarks looking at toggling the CPU speculative execution mitigations across various Intel and AMD processors. For this round of testing are some mitigation comparison tests on the Core i7 8700K, Core i9 9900K, Core i9 7960X, Ryzen 7 2700X, Ryzen 9 2950X, Ryzen 9 2990WX, Ryzen 7 3700X, and Ryzen 9 3900X. On each processor, the tests were done when booting the Linux 5.2 kernel with the default/out-of-the-box mitigations for Spectre/Meltdown/Foreshadow/Zombieload (all CPU speculative execution mitigations to date) and then again when making use of the "mitigations=off" kernel parameter for disabling these run-time-toggleable mitigations. Basically the tests are the equivalent of mitigations=off vs. mitigations=auto (default) comparison.
Recent comments
1 hour 24 min ago
13 hours 55 min ago
14 hours 35 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 14 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago
1 day 22 hours ago