Android Leftovers
-
[Update x2: Now on Essential Phone] Get your Pixels ready: Android Q Beta 5 is landing today
-
Realme 1 & 2 Pro Android Q not coming; Digital Wellbeing, Dark mode, Chroma Boost, Nightsight & USB-C plans revealed
-
First look at Xiaomi’s MIUI based on Android Q
-
[Update: Functional in Beta 5] Hints for Tasker-like Settings Rules surface on Android Q
-
Android Pie for the LG G6 (European variant) allegedly surfaces in leaked beta form
-
[New CPH1859EX_11_A.37 Pie update for Realme 1] Realme U1 & Realme 1 ColorOS 6 Android Pie (9.0) stable updates start rolling
-
Hashtag Trending – malware hits 25 million Android devices; FCC leaks Samsung phone; Amazon spends $700 million to retrain workers
-
Prime Day brings big savings to Amazon's Alexa Android phones
-
Solectrix SX Mobile Device Kit Runs Linux or Android on NXP i.MX8M Mini Processor
-
You'll proudly wear these incredible Ticwatch and Android smartwatch Prime Day deals
-
The Fire 7 is the only cheap Android tablet you should buy on Prime Day
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 675 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux Kernel: Chrome OS, Direct Rendering Manger (DRM) and Char/Misc
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Spectre Mitigation Performance Impact Benchmarks On AMD Ryzen 3700X / 3900X Against Intel
AMD Zen 2 processors feature hardware-based mitigations for Spectre V2 and Spectre V4 SSBD while remaining immune to the likes of Meltdown and Zombieload. Here are some benchmarks looking at toggling the CPU speculative execution mitigations across various Intel and AMD processors. For this round of testing are some mitigation comparison tests on the Core i7 8700K, Core i9 9900K, Core i9 7960X, Ryzen 7 2700X, Ryzen 9 2950X, Ryzen 9 2990WX, Ryzen 7 3700X, and Ryzen 9 3900X. On each processor, the tests were done when booting the Linux 5.2 kernel with the default/out-of-the-box mitigations for Spectre/Meltdown/Foreshadow/Zombieload (all CPU speculative execution mitigations to date) and then again when making use of the "mitigations=off" kernel parameter for disabling these run-time-toggleable mitigations. Basically the tests are the equivalent of mitigations=off vs. mitigations=auto (default) comparison.
Recent comments
1 hour 24 min ago
13 hours 55 min ago
14 hours 35 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 14 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago
1 day 22 hours ago