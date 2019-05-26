Programming Leftovers
-
shuffle lines via bash
-
Find the RPM of the gear from the gear chain group with Python
Given a list of gear in term of the gear teeth number, find the rpm of the last cog, the driven gear will rotate at 1 rpm in the clockwise direction.
-
PSF GSoC students blogs: Week #6 | Guillotina PubSub
-
PSF GSoC students blogs: Week #7 | Guillotina PubSub
-
Generators in Python | How to use Python Generators
Generating iterables or objects that allow stepping over them is considered to be a burdensome task. But, in Python, the implementation of this painful task just gets really smooth. So let’s go ahead and take a closer look at Generators in Python.
-
9 Data Visualization Techniques You Should Learn in Python
With ever increasing volume of data, it is impossible to tell stories without visualizations. Data visualization is an art of how to turn numbers into useful knowledge. Using Python we can learn how to create data visualizations and present data in Python using the Seaborn package.
-
Understanding software design patterns
If you are a programmer or a student pursuing computer science or a similar discipline, sooner or later, you will encounter the term "software design pattern." According to Wikipedia, "a software design pattern is a general, reusable solution to a commonly occurring problem within a given context in software design." Here is my take on the definition: When you have been working on a coding project for a while, you often begin to think, "Huh, this seems redundant. I wonder if I can change the code to be more flexible and accepting of changes?" So, you begin to think about how to separate what stays the same from what needs to change often.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 709 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux Kernel: Chrome OS, Direct Rendering Manger (DRM) and Char/Misc
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Spectre Mitigation Performance Impact Benchmarks On AMD Ryzen 3700X / 3900X Against Intel
AMD Zen 2 processors feature hardware-based mitigations for Spectre V2 and Spectre V4 SSBD while remaining immune to the likes of Meltdown and Zombieload. Here are some benchmarks looking at toggling the CPU speculative execution mitigations across various Intel and AMD processors. For this round of testing are some mitigation comparison tests on the Core i7 8700K, Core i9 9900K, Core i9 7960X, Ryzen 7 2700X, Ryzen 9 2950X, Ryzen 9 2990WX, Ryzen 7 3700X, and Ryzen 9 3900X. On each processor, the tests were done when booting the Linux 5.2 kernel with the default/out-of-the-box mitigations for Spectre/Meltdown/Foreshadow/Zombieload (all CPU speculative execution mitigations to date) and then again when making use of the "mitigations=off" kernel parameter for disabling these run-time-toggleable mitigations. Basically the tests are the equivalent of mitigations=off vs. mitigations=auto (default) comparison.
Recent comments
1 hour 24 min ago
13 hours 55 min ago
14 hours 35 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 14 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago
1 day 22 hours ago