Quad-camera rig taps into Jetson AGX Xavier for deep learning
E-con has launched a Linux-driven, AI-enabled “SurveilsQUAD” camera system for the Nvidia Jetson AGX Xavier or TX2 with 4x 2-megapixel cameras with HD or FHD resolution connected via MIPI-CSI-2.
E-con Systems has begun shipping a SurveilsQUAD (e-CAM20_CUXVR) camera system with a V4L2 Linux driver and a sample Linux app with source. Like the robotics focused e-CAM130_CUXVR kit it launched in January, the SurveilsQUAD has four 4-lane MIPI-CSI-2 connected cameras and is designed to work with the Linux-powered Nvidia Jetson AGX Xavier Development Kit.
