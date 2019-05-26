Octa-core MediaTek i700 SoC offers APU 2.0 for edge AI
MediaTek unveiled an “AI IoT platform i700” SoC for edge AI with 2x 2.2GHz Cortex-A75 cores and 6x 2.0GHz -A55 cores plus a PowerVR GM9446, a 970MHz ISP, and a MediaTek APU 2.0 for AI acceleration.
MediaTek recently announced a powerful octa-core Arm that is intended not for smartphones but for edge AI systems. The AI IoT platform i700 is designed for applications including facial recognition in retail payment authentication, access control for smart buildings, or as a visual-sensor platform for autonomous vehicles in factories and warehousing. Other possibilities are said to include obstacle detection systems in automated forklifts and 3D human pose detection for augmented reality fitness coaching applications.
