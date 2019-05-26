Android Leftovers
The best value in Android smartwatches is even more affordable on Prime Day
The $249 Nokia 7.1 is the best Android phone you can buy for Prime Day
[Kernel source code available] LG V30 ThinQ Android Pie (9.0) update likely to roll out in July
Android Pie Build Leaked for the European LG G6
Google's awful gestures are ruining Android Q
Blaupunkt 55-Inch 4K QLED Smart TV With Android 7.0 Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 69,999
AirTV Mini packs 4K HDR Android TV into a $79 streaming dongle
7 Ways OnePlus and OxygenOS Beat Google's Stock Android
Prime Day discounts Moto G7 + other Android smartphones to new lows from $110
Top 10 Most Powerful Android Smartphones As Of June 2019
Annual Report 2018: LibreOffice development
Throughout the second half of 2018, the developer community worked on a new major release: LibreOffice 6.2. Details about the end-user-facing new features are provided on this page, and in the following video – so in the rest of this blog post, we'll focus on developer-related changes.
Programming Leftovers
Linux Kernel: Chrome OS, Direct Rendering Manger (DRM) and Char/Misc
today's howtos
