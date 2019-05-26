D9VK 0.13f
D9VK for translating D3D9 to Vulkan for Wine has another new version out, 0.13f - "Hypnofrog"
Developer Joshua Ashton is certainly keeping busy, with another brand new release of D9VK now available.
As a reminder: D9VK is based on DXVK. While DXVK focuses on translating D3D11 and D3D10 into Vulkan for use in Wine, D9VK focuses on D3D9. Eventually, they should hopefully merge into one awesome project.
Version 0.13f - "Hypnofrog" is coming in less than a week after the last release, yet still manages to sound interesting given that's not a lot of time. There's some "New General API Stuff", "New Fixed Function Support", "New Shader Support" and bug fixes for "D3D9" and "DXSO (Shader Fixes)".
Most of the changelog is highly technical language for those of you who understand graphics APIs. The main takeaway, as always, is that each new release should bring more compatibility with Windows games in Wine that use DirectX 9. Since D9VK uses Vulkan, it should perform better than vanilla Wine.
D9VK 0.13f Brings Extra Features For Direct3D 9 Over Vulkan
It was just earlier this month that D9VK 0.13 was released with new features while now a "0.13f" Hypnofrog release is available in pre-release form.
D9VK 0.13f
