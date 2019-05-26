Coming up in Linux 5.3: ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop Support, Speed Select Technology (SST)
Linux 5.3's ASUS WMI Driver Add ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop Support & More
The x86 platform driver updates were sent in and already merged for the ongoing Linux 5.3 kernel. It's the x86 platform driver updates that bring the recently mentioned Intel Speed Select Technology for Linux driver but there is also more.
Beyond the interesting Intel Speed Select support, the ASUS WMI driver has gone through a refactoring in order to support ASUS' TUF Gaming laptops. In the process, there's even been a regression fix for once popular Eee PC laptop models where their backlight were stuck permanently off.
Intel Speed Select Technology Comes To Linux With The 5.3 Kernel
With the in-development Linux 5.3 kernel is now support for Intel Speed Select Technology (SST) that was introduced as part of Cascade Lake processors. Speed Select Technology allows optimizing the system with per-core performance configurations to prioritize certain workloads while lowering the performance envelope for other cores.
With the Linux 5.3 kernel there is now an Intel Speed Select Technology driver with these granular power/performance controls. With Cascade Lake and newer, these power and performance profiles can be configured from the OS and done dynamically based upon the real-time needs.
AMD's Linux Graphics Driver Patches
Linux kernel announces a patch to allow 0.0.0.0/8 as a valid address range
Last month, the team behind Linux kernel announced a patch that allows 0.0.0.0/8 as a valid address range. This patch allows for these 16m new IPv4 addresses to appear within a box or on the wire. The aim is to use this 0/8 as a global unicast as this address was never used except the 0.0.0.0. In a post written by Dave Taht, Director of the Make-Wifi-Fast, and committed by David Stephen Miller, an American software developer working on the Linux kernel mentions that the use of 0.0.0.0/8 has been prohibited since the early internet due to two issues.
Canonical/Ubuntu: ASUS, Weekly Newsletter and Octave Snaps
