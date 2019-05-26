Security: FOSS Updates, WhatsApp and Telegram, Windows as Malware and Respect to Fernando Corbató
-
Security updates for Monday
Security updates have been issued by CentOS (firefox), Debian (libspring-java, ruby-mini-magick, and thunderbird), Fedora (fossil, python-django, snapd-glib, and thunderbird), openSUSE (helm and monitoring-plugins), Red Hat (cyrus-imapd, thunderbird, and vim), Scientific Linux (vim), Slackware (bzip2), SUSE (bubblewrap, bzip2, expat, glib2, kernel, php7, python3, and tomcat), and Ubuntu (exiv2, firefox, and flightcrew).
-
WhatsApp, Telegram Vulnerable To ‘Media File Jacking’: Change Your Settings Now!
Instant messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram keep your messages encrypted in transit, but once a media file reaches your phone, the same cannot be guaranteed.
Researchers from Symantec have demonstrated how a vulnerability in WhatsApp and Telegram can be exploited by hackers to hijack the media files that are sent through these services.
-
Windows 7 & security-only telemetry - What gives?
Sometimes, it is hard to separate fact from emotion when it comes to technology. This does not help the end user, because when people come searching for solutions to genuine concerns like this, they first have to filter through outbursts of pent-up frustration as a result of many years of salesy bullshit.
From the technological point of view, there's nothing new here. However, the fact you now get non-security nonsense with security means you can't really trust updates from Microsoft anymore. So if anything, this will majestically backfire. People don't like being pushed, and I'm amazed with the repeated attempts to do so, again and again.
-
Fernando Corbató, Early Operating System Pioneer And Password Inventor, Dies At 93
Corbató and his fellow researchers at MIT made possible much of what we now think of as computing.
-
Professor Emeritus Fernando Corbató, MIT computing pioneer, dies at 93
Longtime MIT professor developed early “time-sharing” operating systems and is widely credited as the creator of the world's first computer password.
-
