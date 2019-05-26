Games: Kubernetes Within the Context of Video Games, Please, RetroArch
-
Kubernetes: The Video Game
Grant Shipley was recently in China for KubeCon, where he gave a keynote talk explaining the Kubernetes ecosystem within the context of Video Games. It’s a fun way to examine the entire world of Kubernetes, from end to end, while also enabling Grant to make Mavis Beacon and Commodore 64 references. Take a gander!
-
Please, a tense ten-minute experience has a Linux build available
Got a few minutes to burn? Why not try out the short experimental experience that Please offers. Developed by somewhat, it delivers something quite surreal and freaky.
-
Achievement Unlocked: RetroArch is Coming to Steam
Fans of retro (and not so retro) gaming will be pleased to hear that RetroArch is coming to Steam.
Not familiar with RetroArch? It’s a user-friendly GUI that makes use of the libretro API. That API allows developers to create, among other things, modular ‘libretro’ cores that act as game emulators for systems like the SNES, Mega Drive and Game Boy.
The famed front-end for the popular Libretro API will be available to install on Steam for Windows from July 30. Linux and macOS versions will follow.
The libretro cores that power RetroArch can be used with other compatible frontends (like GNOME Games app) but RetroArch is arguably the best one.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 540 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
AMD's Linux Graphics Driver Patches
Linux kernel announces a patch to allow 0.0.0.0/8 as a valid address range
Last month, the team behind Linux kernel announced a patch that allows 0.0.0.0/8 as a valid address range. This patch allows for these 16m new IPv4 addresses to appear within a box or on the wire. The aim is to use this 0/8 as a global unicast as this address was never used except the 0.0.0.0. In a post written by Dave Taht, Director of the Make-Wifi-Fast, and committed by David Stephen Miller, an American software developer working on the Linux kernel mentions that the use of 0.0.0.0/8 has been prohibited since the early internet due to two issues.
Coming up in Linux 5.3: ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop Support, Speed Select Technology (SST)
Canonical/Ubuntu: ASUS, Weekly Newsletter and Octave Snaps
Recent comments
4 hours 43 min ago
14 hours 9 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago
2 days 1 hour ago
2 days 2 hours ago
2 days 10 hours ago