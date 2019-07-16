ONLYOFFICE Desktop Editors v.5.3 available
All the recent features of ONLYOFFICE online editors are now also available in the free open-source desktop suite, with several new features exclusive to the desktop app.
Here’s a brief overview of what’s new:
- Ability to edit pictures right in the document without third-party plugins: flip, rotate and crop images, align them to pages, margins, and slides (alignment and placement options apply to shapes too).
- New formulas (ASC, BETAINV, HYPERLINK) and Array Formula, Print Areas, Text To Columns and Paste Wizards in spreadsheets.
- Ability to insert audio and video files in presentations (new Audio and Video plugins).
- Ability to save docs as MS Office Open XML templates (DOTX, XLTX, and POTX), OpenDocument templates (OTT, OTS, and OTP), and ISO-standardized version of PDF called PDF-A.
- Ability to send documents as mail attachments right from the editors using the new Send plugin.
- Chinese as a new interface language.
- Increased number of document languages - 250 in total, including more hieroglyphic alphabets and improved support for CJK fonts.
The free ONLYOFFICE desktop suite is available for Linux (DEB, RPM, Snap, AppImage), Windows, and Mac OS.
Further details in the official blog post: https://www.onlyoffice.com/blog/2019/07/onlyoffice-desktop-editors-v-5-3-all-recent-features-are-now-available-offline/
