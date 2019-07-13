Games: Emberlight, Rings of Saturn, Defend The Keep, Path of Titans, Kind Words, Kingdoms of the Dump
Roguelike dungeon crawler "Emberlight" sounds like it has an interesting gameplay loop
Emberlight, a roguelike dungeon crawler from Quarter Onion Games is releasing with Linux support on August 13th and it does sound like it could be interesting.
Quarter Onion Games are saying it will be a "true roguelike dungeon crawler" and while they don't go on to explain what makes it "true" versus other games, I still love the sound of it. The gameplay loop in this especially, as you will absorb abilities used by enemies which eventually corrupts you. Eventually turning to darkness, you become the boss for the next run-through along with everything you provided them with.
Looks like supporting multiple platforms has been worth it for Rings of Saturn
Rings of Saturn from Kodera Software is something I've written about a couple of times and it seems like supporting Linux and Mac has been worth it for the developer.
It's currently doing a hybrid crowdfunding/Early Access model on itch.io, with it just recently breaking one thousand dollars. The developer recently shared this on Twitter, showing that close to half of the backers have been from Linux and Mac...
Tower Defense game "Defend The Keep" is out with same-day Linux support
Defend The Keep from Vanille Games offers a familiar Tower Defense formula, with a few extra spices thrown in to make it worthy of your attention.
Live and survive as a dinosaur in "Path of Titans", a new survival game coming to Linux
Ah yes, now I can live out my dream of not just walking with the dinosaurs but to actually live and breathe as one. Path of Titans is planning full Linux support.
Kind Words, a game about writing nice letters to people arrives on Steam this September
Kind Words from Popcannibal (Girls Like Robots, Make Sail) is a pretty sweet chilled out game, one where you write letters while listening to some seriously chilled out beats.
Kingdoms of the Dump, a trash-filled SNES-styled RPG made by janitors is planned for Linux
Well, this is certainly something unique. Kingdoms of the Dump, a SNES-styled RPG with plenty of modern touches is currently on Kickstarter. Two things make it interesting: It's made with the FOSS game engine Godot Engine and the two main creators are actual janitors chasing their dream.
