Arduino from the Command Line: Break Free from the GUI with Git and Vim!
The word "Arduino" often invokes a wide range of opinions and sometimes emotion. For many, it represents a very low bar to entry into the world of microcontrollers. This world before 2003 often required costly, obscure and closed-source development tools. Arduino has been a great equalizer, blowing the doors off the walled garden. Arduino now represents a huge ecosystem of hardware that speaks a (mostly) common language and eases transition from one hardware platform to another. Today, if you are a company that sells microcontrollers, it's in your best interest to get your dev boards working with Arduino. It offers a low-friction path to getting your products into lots of hands quickly.
It's also important to note that Arduino's simplicity does not inhibit digging deep into the microcontroller. Nothing stops you from directly twiddling registers and using advanced features. It does, however, decrease your portability between boards.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 733 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Graphics: Vulkan, AMDGPU and AMDVLK
Arduino from the Command Line: Break Free from the GUI with Git and Vim!
The word "Arduino" often invokes a wide range of opinions and sometimes emotion. For many, it represents a very low bar to entry into the world of microcontrollers. This world before 2003 often required costly, obscure and closed-source development tools. Arduino has been a great equalizer, blowing the doors off the walled garden. Arduino now represents a huge ecosystem of hardware that speaks a (mostly) common language and eases transition from one hardware platform to another. Today, if you are a company that sells microcontrollers, it's in your best interest to get your dev boards working with Arduino. It offers a low-friction path to getting your products into lots of hands quickly. It's also important to note that Arduino's simplicity does not inhibit digging deep into the microcontroller. Nothing stops you from directly twiddling registers and using advanced features. It does, however, decrease your portability between boards. Also: First the E-Bike, Next the Flying Car
Games: Emberlight, Rings of Saturn, Defend The Keep, Path of Titans, Kind Words, Kingdoms of the Dump
Today in Techrights
Recent comments
1 hour 42 min ago
12 hours 59 min ago
22 hours 24 min ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago
1 day 23 hours ago
1 day 23 hours ago
2 days 6 hours ago
2 days 10 hours ago
2 days 11 hours ago