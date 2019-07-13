today's howtos and software bits
Awesome CCleaner Alternatives For Ubuntu
Ccleaner is one of the popular system optimizers and cleaning software for Windows operating system. In this post, we will have a look into the list of best CCleaner alternatives for Ubuntu based operating system.
How to Enable TLS 1.3 in Apache and Nginx
Commenting on images and charts in Writer
Introducing ubuntu-wsl, the package making Ubuntu better and better on WSL [Ed: This was in Planet Ubuntu this morning. Let’s promote Vista 10 for Microsoft's benefit instead of real Ubuntu, GNU/Linux etc.]
An Ansible reference guide, CI/CD with Ansible Tower and GitHub, and more news
Programming: Thread Synchronization, Python, C++
Android Leftovers
SysAdmin Day Sale: Get 60% off on Linux Foundation Certification & Training
To celebrate the Sysadmin day, the Linux Foundation is giving 60% off on its training courses on sysadmin, Kubernetes, Hyperledger etc. Advance your career with these certifications.
Raspberry Pi 4 and Raspbian Buster: Hands-On
In my previous two posts I looked at the Raspberry Pi 4 hardware and at the procedure for installing and booting the new Raspbian Buster Operating System on the Pi 4. With those basic steps out of the way, now it's time to look at both the hardware and software in more detail. The first thing I want to mention is that when I wrote the previous post about Raspbian, I had not noticed that there is an updated version of Raspbian Buster (2019-07-10) available. This version was released sort of quietly (without the usual blog post announcing and explaining it), although there are release notes for it if you are interested. This release is extremely good news, because it fixes some of the biggest problems that I mentioned in my previous post...
