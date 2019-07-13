Android Leftovers
-
LG G6 and LG V30 Android 9 Pie builds leak to provide hope
-
Moto G6 U.S. unlocked variant is now receiving the Android Pie update
-
Walmart Deal: 1/3 off this Xiaomi Mi Box S Android TV Box
-
AirTV Mini is an $80 4K Android TV stick with Sling on-board
-
Android team tweets GIF filled with foldable phones
-
Is it OK to use my Android while it charges?
-
Even Without Android Recertification, Huawei's Smartphone Sales Forecast Is Pretty Positive
-
Firefox 69 Beta On Linux Bringing Better Performance
With the recent release of Mozilla Firefox 68 there are some nice WebRender performance improvements that Linux users can enjoy. But with Firefox 69 now in beta there is even better performance, including when enabling WebRender on Linux. Given the recent Firefox 68.0 release and Firefox 69.0 being promoted to beta, I ran some fresh browser benchmarks for checking out the current state of Mozilla's Linux performance from the Ubuntu desktop. The official Mozilla Firefox binaries for Linux x86_64 67.0.4, 68.0, and 69.0b3 were tested on the same system in a variety of browser benchmarks.
today's leftovers
today's howtos and software bits
