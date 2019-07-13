Language Selection

Proxmox VE 6.0 released!

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 17th of July 2019 01:12:25 AM Filed under
Debian

We're excited to announce the final release of our Proxmox VE 6.0! It's based on the great Debian 10 codename "Buster" and the latest 5.0 Linux kernel, QEMU 4.0, LXC 3.1.0, ZFS 0.8.1, Ceph 14.2, Corosync 3.0, and more.

This major release includes the latest Ceph Nautilus feautures and an improved Ceph management dashboard. We have updated the cluster communication stack to Corosync 3 using Kronosnet, and have a new selection widget for the network making it simple to select the correct link address in the cluster creation wizard.

With ZFS 0.8.1 we have included TRIM support for SSDs and also support for native encryption with comfortable key-handling.

More in Tux Machines

Univention Corporate Server 4.4-1/Point Release UCS 4.4-1: performance improvements, app recommendations and UDM REST API Beta

There are significant performance improvements for managing the contents of the directory service via UDM, especially for application scenarios with complex structures. There have also been further minor improvements in DNS management, where the search for IP addresses is now enabled in further modules, as well as in the use of standard containers of domain controller objects. A brand new feature is the REST API for UDM, which considerably facilitates the integration of UDM with other applications. This REST API has been released as beta version for the time being. After further tests and improvements we plan to release a stable version in autumn. Read more

today's howtos

Android Leftovers

