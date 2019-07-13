Network Security Toolkit 30-11210
We are pleased to announce the latest NST release: "NST 30 SVN:11210". This release is based on Fedora 30 using Linux Kernel: "kernel-5.1.17-300.fc30.x86_64". This release brings the NST distribution on par with Fedora 30.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 650 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Univention Corporate Server 4.4-1/Point Release UCS 4.4-1: performance improvements, app recommendations and UDM REST API Beta
There are significant performance improvements for managing the contents of the directory service via UDM, especially for application scenarios with complex structures. There have also been further minor improvements in DNS management, where the search for IP addresses is now enabled in further modules, as well as in the use of standard containers of domain controller objects. A brand new feature is the REST API for UDM, which considerably facilitates the integration of UDM with other applications. This REST API has been released as beta version for the time being. After further tests and improvements we plan to release a stable version in autumn.
Proxmox VE 6.0 released!
We're excited to announce the final release of our Proxmox VE 6.0! It's based on the great Debian 10 codename "Buster" and the latest 5.0 Linux kernel, QEMU 4.0, LXC 3.1.0, ZFS 0.8.1, Ceph 14.2, Corosync 3.0, and more. This major release includes the latest Ceph Nautilus feautures and an improved Ceph management dashboard. We have updated the cluster communication stack to Corosync 3 using Kronosnet, and have a new selection widget for the network making it simple to select the correct link address in the cluster creation wizard. With ZFS 0.8.1 we have included TRIM support for SSDs and also support for native encryption with comfortable key-handling.
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
32 min 44 sec ago
1 hour 23 min ago
13 hours 53 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 23 hours ago
1 day 23 hours ago
2 days 11 hours ago
2 days 11 hours ago
2 days 18 hours ago