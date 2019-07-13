Language Selection

Krita 4.2.3 Released

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 17th of July 2019 01:51:59 PM
KDE

Today we’re releasing Krita 4.2.3. This is mostly a bug fix release, but has one new feature: it is now possible to rotate the canvas with a two-finger touch gesture. This feature was implemented by Sharaf Zaman for his 2019 Google Summer of Code work of porting Krita to Android. The feature also works on other platforms, of course.

The most important bug fix is a workaround for Windows installations with broken, outdated or insufficient graphics drivers. The core of the issue is that our development platform, Qt, in its current version needs a working OpenGL or Direct3D installation as soon as there is a single component in the application that uses QML, a technology for creating user interfaces. We have managed to work around this issue and especially users of Windows 7 systems that have become a bit messy should be able to run Krita again.

8 Top Ubuntu server Web GUI Management Panels

Ubuntu Server with command-line interface might sound little bit wired to newbies because of no previous familiarization. Thus, if you are new to Ubuntu Linux server running on your local hardware or some Cloud hosting and planning to install some Linux Desktop Graphical environment (GUI) over it; I would like to recommend don’t, until and unless you don’t have supported hardware. Instead, think about free and open-source Ubuntu server Web GUI Management panels. Moreover, for a moment, you can think about Desktop Graphical environment for your local server but if you have some Linux cloud hosting server, never do it. I am saying this because Ubuntu or any other Linux server operating systems are built to run on low hardware resources, thus even old computer/server hardware can easily handle it. GUI means more RAM and hard disk storage space. Read more

Android Leftovers

Ubuntu 18.10 Cosmic Cuttlefish reaches end of life on Thursday, upgrade now

Canonical, earlier this month, announced that Ubuntu 18.10 Cosmic Cuttlefish will be reaching end-of-life status this Thursday, making now the ideal time to upgrade to a later version. As with all non-Long Term Support (LTS) releases, 18.10 had nine months of support following its release last October. When distributions reach their end-of-life stage, they no longer receive security updates. While you may be relatively safe at first, the longer you keep running an unpatched system, the more likely it is that your system will become compromised putting your data at risk. If you’d like to move on from Ubuntu 18.10, you’ve got two options; you can either perform a clean install of a more up-to-date version of Ubuntu or you can do an in-place upgrade. Read more

today's leftovers: kernel, games, mozilla...

  • Call for submissions — linux.conf.au 2020

    The linux.conf.au 2020 organising team has issued an invitation to IT professionals for proposals for talks and miniconfs at the next conference, which will take place on the Gold Coast, 13–17 January 2020. Held regularly since 1999, linux.conf.au is the largest Linux and open source conference in the Asia–Pacific region. The conference provides deeply technical presentations from industry leaders and experts on a wide array of subjects relating to open source projects, data and open government and community engagement.

  • Intel Is Still Working On Upstreaming SGX Enclave Support To Linux - Now At 21 Revisions

    Intel Software Guard Extensions "SGX" have been around since Skylake for allowing hardware-protected (via encryption) memory regions known as "enclaves" that prevent processes outside of the enclave from accessing these memory regions. While supported CPUs have been out for years, the Intel SGX support has yet to make it into the mainline kernel and this week marks the twenty-first revision to these patches.  The twenty-eight patches implementing the Intel SGX foundations support for the Linux kernel and Intel Memory Encryption Engine support were revised with various fixes. Even if the review of this twenty-first revision to these patches go spectacular, due to the timing this SGX support won't land until at least the Linux 5.4 kernel with being too late for Linux 5.3. 

  • Ciel Fledge, an Anime-styled sim about raising an adopted daughter

    Quite a peculiar game this one, Ciel Fledge from Studio Namaapa and PQube Games has you adopt a strange child found on the surface of a ruined planet and raise her.

  • Bendy and the Ink Machine & Prison Architect going cheap in the new Humble Very Positive Bundle 3

    Humble just released a new bundle full of highly rated games, with 2 great picks in there for Linux gamers. The Humble Very Positive Bundle 3 is now live, with 7 total games. Sadly, only 2 of those have Linux releases but even so it's a chance for you to get them a lot cheaper than normal and together.

  • backlogs, lag, and waiting
  • MDN’s First Annual Web Developer & Designer Survey

    Today we are launching the first edition of the MDN Developer & Designer Needs Survey. Web developers and designers, we need to hear from you! This is your opportunity to tell us about your needs and frustrations with the web.

  • GSOC19 Ahmed ElShreif: Week 7 Report

    Then I spend more time reading some UI tests written with Python framework and try to figure out what missing of the UI elements and I disccuss adding logs for new events with my mentors.

