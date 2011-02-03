Language Selection

Security and Spying With Listening Devices (Google, Amazon, Microsoft)

Security
  • Was DNS intentionally designed to be insecure?

    but noone considered that now-controversial near-truism at all when the core internet protocols were first designed and implemented. the idea of abuse was considered novel in the 1990's when commercialization and privatization brought abuse into the internet world and burst the academic bubble. a lot of old timers blamed AOL and MSN and even Usenet for the problems, but in actuality, it's what humans _always_ do at scale. putting the full spectrum of human culture atop a technology platform designed for academic and professional culture should have been understood to be a recipe for disaster.

  • Smart meters in England are mysteriously switching to Welsh

    Bulb says that the problem has occurred in around 200 cases and that it takes five steps to fix it, though if you don't know Welsh, you'll need to get Bulb to talk you through it by way of numbers of button pushes.

    "While we think Welsh is a great language, we understand that in many cases people will want their display to be in English." it jibbered in a statement.

  • 'Defnydd heddiw': Smart meter displays in England turn Welsh in bizarre language glitch

    One customer, James Tombs, who lives well over 100 miles from the Welsh border, in West Sussex, told us: "I don't live in Wales and don't know Welsh. One day I saw my meter was in Welsh but ignored it as I was busy. I then came back to it later and realised that the screen was locked, the buttons didn't do anything and the unit wasn't updating. The clock was stuck at 15.47.

  • iOS 13 beta exposes iCloud Keychain passwords and usernames

    This allows for access to iCloud Keychain passwords, which pretty much means access to a whole suite of usernames and passwords stored by Apple's cloud service. We can envision the potential for another iCloud hack, only with leaked nudes of early adopter Apple fanatics rather than celebs indulging their promiscuous sides.

  • Windows 10 will soon allow third-party voice assistants to take precedence over Cortana

    Watch out for the change is 19H2 - which will be the first bi-annual update to the operating system to be a patch rollup, similar to the old Service Packs, instead of a full new build.

  • Google Home integrations are borking left, right and centre

    So what's the problem? Well, from the sound of the workaround, it appears that Google has been mucking about with the API under the hood again.

  • Google Assistant currently can’t connect to Philips Hue lights, fix is in the works

    For the past several months, Google Home owners have been encountering spotty issues between Assitant and Philips Hue products. In recent weeks especially, this problem has only gotten worse, and currently, the two products can’t talk to each other whatsoever. For most users, this results in attempting to unlink and relink a Hue account to Assistant, but that only results in an error when trying to relink the two accounts.

Software: Genome Browsers, EtherCalc and Curl

  • Best Free Web Based Genome Browsers

    In the fields of molecular biology and genetics, a genome is the genetic material of an organism. It consists of DNA (or RNA in RNA viruses). Each genome contains all of the information needed to build and maintain that organism. In humans, a copy of the entire genome—more than 3 billion DNA base pairs—is contained in all cells that have a nucleus. The study of the genome is called genomics. In bioinformatics, a genome browser is a graphical interface for display of information from a biological database for genomic data. They are important tools for studying genomes given the vast amounts of data available. They typically load very large files, such as whole genome FASTA files and display them in a way that users can make sense of the information there. They can be used to visualize a variety of different data types. Genome browsers enable researchers to visualize and browse entire genomes with annotated data including gene prediction and structure, proteins, expression, regulation, variation, comparative analysis, etc. They use a visual, high-level overview of complex data in a form that can be grasped at a glance and provide the means to explore the data in increasing resolution from megabase scales down to the level of individual elements of the DNA sequence. There’s a wide range of web based genome browsers. We’re going to restrict our selection to the top 4.

  • Get going with EtherCalc, a web-based alternative to Google Sheets

    EtherCalc is an open source spreadsheet that makes it easy to work remotely and collaborate with others.

  • Daniel Stenberg: curl 7.65.2 fixes even more

    Six weeks after our previous bug-fix release, we ship a second release in a row with nothing but bug-fixes. We call it 7.65.2. We decided to go through this full release cycle with a focus on fixing bugs (and not merge any new features) since even after 7.65.1 shipped as a bug-fix only release we still seemed to get reports indicating problems we wanted fixed once and for all. Download curl from curl.haxx.se as always! Also, I personally had a vacation already planned to happen during this period (and I did) so it worked out pretty good to take this cycle as a slightly calmer one. Of the numbers below, we can especially celebrate that we’ve now received code commits by more than 700 persons!

100 Essential Linux Commands for Every User

Normal Linux user knows almost all the basic Linux day-to-day use commands to perform basic task such as installing any application, copying files from one directory to another, etc. But in this article I’m going to list 100 essential Linux commands which can be useful for every Linux user right from the noobs to the professional Linux developers and system administrators.So before wasting any time let’s get started with this huge list of essential Linux commands. Read more

today's howtos

Sparky 5.8 “Nibiru”

There are new live/install media of SparkyLinux 5.8 “Nibiru” available to download. This is the 1st release of the new stable line, which is based on the Debian 10 “Buster”. Changes: – based on Debian 10 stable “Buster” now, repositories changed from ‘testing’ to ‘stable’ – system upgraded from Debian stable “Buster” repos as of July 14, 2019 – Linux kernel 4.19.37-5 (i686 & amd64) – Linux kernel 4.19.57-v7+ (ARMHF) – the Calamares installer updated up to version 3.2.11 – apt-daily.service disabled – sparky-tube installed as dafault – removed old 3rd party repositories – added obconf-qt (LXQt edition) – nm-tray installed instead of network-manager-gnome (LXQt edition) – network-manager added to CLI ARMHF image – small fixes Read more

