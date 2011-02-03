OPNsense 19.7 "Jazzy Jaguar" released
For four and a half years now, OPNsense is driving innovation through modularising and hardening the open source firewall, with simple and reliable firmware upgrades, multi-language support, HardenedBSD security, fast adoption of upstream software updates as well as clear and stable 2-Clause BSD licensing. 19.7, nicknamed "Jazzy Jaguar", embodies an iteration of what should be considered enjoyable user experience for firewalls in general: improved statistics and visibility of rules, reliable and consistent live logging and alias utility improvements. Apart from the usual upgrades of third party software to up-to-date releases, OPNsense now also offers built-in remote system logging through Syslog-ng, route-based IPsec, updated translations with Spanish as a brand new and already fully translated language and newer Netmap code with VirtIO, VLAN child and vmxnet support. Last but not least we would like to thank m.a.x. it for their sponsorship of the default gateway priority switching feature and their continued work of writing and maintaining plenty of community plugins. This time around, Maltrail, Netdata and WireGuard VPN have been freshly added to the mix.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 647 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Software: Genome Browsers, EtherCalc and Curl
100 Essential Linux Commands for Every User
Normal Linux user knows almost all the basic Linux day-to-day use commands to perform basic task such as installing any application, copying files from one directory to another, etc. But in this article I’m going to list 100 essential Linux commands which can be useful for every Linux user right from the noobs to the professional Linux developers and system administrators.So before wasting any time let’s get started with this huge list of essential Linux commands.
today's howtos
Sparky 5.8 “Nibiru”
There are new live/install media of SparkyLinux 5.8 “Nibiru” available to download. This is the 1st release of the new stable line, which is based on the Debian 10 “Buster”. Changes: – based on Debian 10 stable “Buster” now, repositories changed from ‘testing’ to ‘stable’ – system upgraded from Debian stable “Buster” repos as of July 14, 2019 – Linux kernel 4.19.37-5 (i686 & amd64) – Linux kernel 4.19.57-v7+ (ARMHF) – the Calamares installer updated up to version 3.2.11 – apt-daily.service disabled – sparky-tube installed as dafault – removed old 3rd party repositories – added obconf-qt (LXQt edition) – nm-tray installed instead of network-manager-gnome (LXQt edition) – network-manager added to CLI ARMHF image – small fixes
Coverage by Phoronix
OPNsense 19.7 Released With Remote Logging, Firewall Rule Improvements, Route-Based IPsec