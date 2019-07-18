I know you waited for this so long but believe me there were really good reasons. Check out the past articles concerning Latte git version and you can get a picture what major new features are introduced for v0.9. Of course this is an article for a beta release and as such I will not provide any fancy videos or screenshots; this is a goal for official stable release article. Also: Latte Dock 0.9 Beta Brings Wayland Improvements, Smoother Experience

A file manager is the most used software in any digital platform. With the help of this software, you can access, manage, and decorate the files on your device. For the Linux system, this is also an important factor to have an effective and simple file manager. In this curated article, we are going to discuss a set of best Linux file manager tools which definitely help you to operate the system effectively.

Games: Evan's Remains, Path of Titans, GIGABUSTER, SpriteStack Beautiful looking puzzle-platformer "Evan's Remains" with visual novel elements has been fully funded Thanks to the help of nearly a thousand backers on Kickstarter, the very sweet looking puzzle-platform that mixes in some visual novel elements is fully funded.

Dinosaur survival game "Path of Titans" is already funded after only a few days This is quite exciting and very pleasing to see. Path of Titans from Alderon Games has hit the funding goal! After writing about the IndieGoGo campaign starting only a few days ago, Alderon Games added a PayPal backing option to their official website. Their initial goal was only $25,234 and with both campaigns together they've managed to pull in $32,704 and they have 28 days left to go so hopefully they will get more than enough to bring us another great Linux game.

GIGABUSTER, the fast-paced and good looking action-platformer has been fully funded Three crowdfunding campaigns in one day? Yes! After Evan's Remains and Path of Titans getting funded, we also have the action-platformer "GIGABUSTER" which has also been fully funded and so it's coming to Linux. Inspired by the likes of both Mega Man Zero and Mega Man X, the developer said they wanted a more modern and balanced game that was similar, so they decided to create their own hoping it will scratch your itch as well as their own. After appearing on Kickstarter, GIGABUSTER managed to jump, dash and shoot its way to victory with $11,666 in funding.

The voxel editor "SpriteStack" recently released on Steam with Linux support If you're a game developer or you just like making good-looking retro art you might want to take a look at SpriteStack.