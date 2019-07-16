IBM Announcements
IBM Announces Data Asset eXchange (DAX) To Help Developers Use Open Data Alongside AI
Tech behemoth IBM has been progressively working in the field of AI and has made several contributions in this domain. The researchers at IBM are continuously trying to detangle the unknown knots behind artificial intelligence.
Recently at Oscon 2019, Data Asset eXchange (DAX) was launched by IBM. DAX is basically an online centre which is built for artificial intelligence developers and data scientists and contains organised datasets under open data license.
IBM on Tuesday launched the IBM Data Asset eXchange (DAX), a repository of free and open datasets for machine learning. While there are plenty of options online for finding open datasets, IBM says DAX is uniquely curated for the enterprise.
IBM unveiled a trio of new open source projects targeted at helping developers more quickly build cloud-native applications for Kubernetes. The moves come on the heels of the company closing its $34 billion acquisition of open source powerhouse Red Hat.
The new projects are Codewind, Appsody, and Kabanero. Appsody uses components from Codewind, while Kabanero uses components from both Codewind and Appsody.
Codewind provides extensions to integrated development environments (IDEs) like VS Code, Eclipse, and Eclipse Che to build applications in containers. It allows developers to iterate, debug, and performance test applications inside of containers similar to how those applications run in a production environment. IBM said that this essentially allows developers to build applications in containers without knowing they are working in containers.
The online hub is created to meet the needs of those developers, who adopt ML models, and need open data that they can use confidently under clearly defined open data licenses
To lower the barriers of entry for developers to use Kubernetes and to bring together different disciplines, IBM has created new open source projects Kabanero, Appsody, and Codewind—that make it faster and easier to develop and deploy applications for Kubernetes
Hot on the heels of acquiring Red Hat, IBM has made two announcements that reconfirm its commitment to open source.
AT&T and IBM Collaborate on Open Source, Edge, SDN, IoT
AT&T and IBM forged a new multi-year alliance that will blend IBM’s expertise in the enterprise with AT&T’s networking prowess. AT&T Business will become IBM’s primary provider of SDN and IBM will help AT&T improve and migrate its business applications to IBM Cloud.
AT&T will also use Red Hat’s open source platform to manage workloads and collaborate with IBM on multi-cloud capabilities around 5G, edge computing, and IoT. AT&T’s expanded usage of Red Hat comes just a week after IBM finalized its $34 billion acquisition of the hybrid cloud provider, making it the first major partnership in the telco space since IBM gained control of Red Hat.
Red Hat is an “integral part of today’s announcement” because AT&T can use the technology to convert its business applications with containers, microservices, and make those applications more portable, said Sid Nag, research vice president at Gartner. “AT&T’s always been a big proponent of open source.”
