Mutter 3.33.4
About mutter ============ Mutter is a window and compositing manager that displays and manages your desktop via OpenGL. Mutter combines a sophisticated display engine using the Clutter toolkit with solid window-management logic inherited from the Metacity window manager. While Mutter can be used stand-alone, it is primarily intended to be used as the display core of a larger system such as GNOME Shell. For this reason, Mutter is very extensible via plugins, which are used both to add fancy visual effects and to rework the window management behaviors to meet the needs of the environment. News ==== * Discard page flip retries on hotplug [Jonas; !630] * Add xdg-output v2 support [Olivier; #645] * Restore DRM format fallbacks [Jonas; !662] * Don't emit ::size-changed when only position changed [Daniel; !568] * Expose workspace layout properties [Florian; !618] * Don't use grab modifiers when shortcuts are inhibited [Olivier; #642] * Fix stuttering due to unchanged power save mode notifications [Georges; !674] * Add API to reorder workspaces [Adam; !670] * Make picking a new focus window more reliable [Marco; !669] * Defer actor allocation till shown [Carlos; !677] * Try to use primary GPU for copy instead of glReadPixels [Pekka; !615] * Unset pointer focus when the cursor is hidden [Jonas D.; !448] * Fix modifier-drag on wayland subsurfaces [Robert; !604] * Fix background corruption on Nvidia after resuming from suspend [Daniel; !600] * Only grab the locate-pointer key when necessary [Olivier; !685, #647] * Misc. bug fixes and cleanups [Florian, Jonas, Daniel, Robert, Olivier, Georges, Marco, Carlos, Emmanuele; !648, !650, !647, !656, !658, !637, !663, !660, !659, !665, !666, !668, !667, #667, !676, !678, #672, !680, !683, !688, !689, !687] Contributors: Jonas Ådahl, Emmanuele Bassi, Adam Bieńkowski, Piotr Drąg, Jonas Dreßler, Olivier Fourdan, Carlos Garnacho, Robert Mader, Florian Müllner, Georges Basile Stavracas Neto, Pekka Paalanen, Marco Trevisan (Treviño), Daniel van Vugt Translators: Fabio Tomat [fur], Kukuh Syafaat [id]
