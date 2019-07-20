Graphics and Games: DXVK, Overload and Songs of Syx
Lima Gallium3D Gets A Reworked Scheduler
Landing this week in Mesa 19.2 for the Lima Gallium3D driver for Arm Mali 400/450 series hardware is a reworked GPIR regiaster scheduler.
The change to their existing scheduler is that the scheduling is now done at value register allocation time and other improvements made in the process.
DXVK 1.3.1 Brings Logging Improvements, GPU Load Monitoring In The HUD
Just one week after releasing DXVK 1.3, lead developer Philip Rebohle has released DXVK 1.3.1 with a few more features plus a number of bug fixes -- including performance work.
The two principal new features of DXVK 1.3.1 are logging improvements and GPU load monitoring support in the DXVK HUD. The GPU load monitoring are estimates based on Vulkan timing information within DXVK as opposed to using driver-specific queries; Philip acknowledges that the number may be inaccurate when CPU load is very high. Those wanting to try out that GPU load monitoring in the heads-up display can do so via the DXVK_HUD=gpuload environment variable.
The six-degree-of-freedom shooter "Overload" has a new Community Level Pack offering a fresh challenge
Overload is possibly the best six-degree-of-freedom shooter I've played in the past few years, sadly it has been overlooked by a lot of gamers.
It's limping on though, with a new Community Level Pack available for around £3.99. This includes nine single player levels, stitched together to form an entirely new mission. It includes progression, unlocks and a secret level. There's also twelve new challenge mode levels and online leaderboard support.
Songs of Syx, a city-builder with empire management, tactical battles and RPG elements
Here's a fun recent discovery, Songs of Syx an in-development title from Swedish developer Jakob de Laval. It's a city-builder with empire management, tactical battles and rpg-elements and it's looking good.
With an interesting pixel-art top-down view, Songs of Syx reminds me a little of Rise to Ruins, another great pixel-art builder. It's been in development since 2014, with an Early Access release due sometime in March next year with support for Linux, Mac and Windows.
