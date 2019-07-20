FOSS in Blockchains/BTC
-
Blockchains Done Right Are the Next Evolution in Open Source
Open source code is more than just a way to create new technology. It’s a disruptive force that changed the way software is built, from taking individual developers and turning them into thriving communities to changing how enterprises do business–building open ecosystems versus restricted walled-gardens.
-
BTCPay Server Launches Tor Crowdfunding Campaign
BTCPay Server hopes the Tor crowdfunding campaign will demonstrate the impact of bitcoin-based fundraising for open-source initiatives.
-
What It’s Like to Review Bitcoin’s Code
On June 19, Chaincode developer John Newbery gathered a group of developers to examine a proposed change to bitcoin’s code.
Taking place via Internet Relay Chat (IRC), the topic was whether the change, which would help prevent a group of rogue miners from speeding up the rate at which bitcoin’s blocks are produced, is a positive one with limited security risks or adverse impacts.
-
Crypto foundations continue to thrive in Switzerland
Yet more overseas blockchain firms are coming to Switzerland to set up foundations. British company Atlas City will establish a non-profit entity for its Catalyst project. But what’s in it for commercial enterprises that develop cutting-edge technologies?
[...]
Part of the reason for setting up a foundation lies in the ethos of blockchain and other distributed ledger technology (DLT) systems: to offer decentralised platforms that anyone can use to store and transmit their data – a so-called “open source” model.
-
First Release Candidate of Linux 5.3
today's howtos and programming bits
The Status of Fractional Scaling (HiDPI) Between Windows & Linux
There’s a special type of displays commonly called “HiDPI“, which means that the number of pixels in the screen is doubled (vertically and horizontally), making everything drawn on the screen look sharper and better. One of the most common examples of HiDPI are Apple’s Retina displays, which do come with their desktops and laptops. However, one issue with HiDPI is that the default screen resolutions are too small to be displayed on them, so we need what’s called as “scaling”; Which is simply also doubling the drawn pixels from the OS side so that they can match that of the display. Otherwise, displaying a 400×400 program window on a 3840×2160 display will give a very horrible user experience, so the OS will need to scale that window (and everything) by a factor of 2x, to make it 800×800, which would make it better. Fractional scaling is the process of doing the previous work, but by using fractional scaling numbers (E.g 1.25, 1.4, 1.75.. etc), so that they can be customized better according to the user’s setup and needs. Now where’s the issue, you may ask? Windows operating system has been supporting such kind of displays natively for a very long time, but Linux distributions do lack a lot of things in this field. There are many drawbacks, issues and other things to consider. This article will take you in a tour about that. Also: Vulkan 1.1.116 Published With Subgroup Size Control Extension
Android Leftovers
