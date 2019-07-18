Programming: Ruby, NativeScript, Python, Rust/C/C++ FUD From Microsoft
-
Tidelift and Ruby Together collaborate to support critical open source infrastructure via the Tidelift Subscription
Tidelift and Ruby Together today announced a collaboration to support essential open source infrastructure projects maintained by the non-profit Ruby community initiative. Tidelift now provides recurring income to Ruby Together to pay the maintainers of vital projects, enabling them to manage the projects to standards that support the work of enterprise software development teams. In addition, Tidelift's managed open source subscription customers will receive maintenance, security, and licensing assurances for key projects supported by Ruby Together.
-
Open Source NativeScript 6.0 Released for JavaScript-Based iOS, Android Development
-
ActiveState Offers Extended Support for Python 2 Beyond EOL
Community support for Python 2 will expire on Jan. 1, 2020. After that date, the Python core team and many third-party package authors will no longer be supporting, maintaining or updating any of their Python 2.x releases. Organizations with Python 2 deployments are faced with a key decision: whether to rewrite, migrate or maintain their existing applications. No matter which option they choose, the safety net of a commercial support provider can help reduce risk and save developer time.
-
Weekly Python StackOverflow Report: (clxxxvii) stackoverflow python report
-
Rust in peace: Memory bugs in C and C++ code cause security issues so Microsoft is considering alternatives once again [Ed: Microsoft Tim is badmouthing alternatives to the One Microsoft Way to serve Microsoft]
Microsoft Security Response Center (MSRC) is waxing lyrical about the risks inherent in C and C++ coding, arguing it may be time to dump "unsafe legacy languages" and shift to more modern, safer ones.
The Redmond-based biz has long been a C++ shop when it comes to the programming that matters most to the company – the Windows operating system and the core Office applications, for example.
-
Complete Guide to Date and Time Functions
-
The first PyCon Africa
In just a few weeks, from the 6th to 10th of August, the first ever pan-African PyCon will take place in Accra, Ghana.
PyCon Africa 2019 is an amazing step for the rapidly growing Python community in Africa.
-
