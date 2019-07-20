KDE: SDDM, Kate and More
-
[GSoC – 4] Achieving consistency between SDDM and Plasma
This blog post marks the landing of the initial implementation of theme syncing between SDDM and Plasma, which you may already have read about in Nate’s post.
Those of you running master can test the feature out by going to the Advanced tab in the Login Screen (SDDM) config module.
-
Kate LSP Status – July 21
The new LSP client by Mark Nauwelaerts keeps making nice progress.
It will not be shipped with the KDE Applications 19.08 release, but in master it is now compiled & installed per default. You only need to activate it on the plugin configuration page in Kate’s settings dialog to be able to use it.
For details how to build Kate master with it’s plugins, please take a look at this guide.
If you want to start to hack on the plugin, you find it in the kate.git, addons/lspclient.
Feel welcome to show up on kwrite-devel@kde.org and help out! All development discussions regarding this plugin happen there.
If you are already familiar with Phabricator, post some patch directly at KDE’s Phabricator instance.
-
Second month progress
So yes, we are gradually moving our way forward towards completely removing our dependence over KAuth. But there are some things which are yet to complete. To name one, I need to finish up QDbus communication from helper to application which sends dbus (Inter Process Communication) messages. Currently I had tried this in QDbus patch, but it is not yet fully complete. All this stuff is done by KAuth currently in master.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 744 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
First Release Candidate of Linux 5.3
today's howtos and programming bits
The Status of Fractional Scaling (HiDPI) Between Windows & Linux
There’s a special type of displays commonly called “HiDPI“, which means that the number of pixels in the screen is doubled (vertically and horizontally), making everything drawn on the screen look sharper and better. One of the most common examples of HiDPI are Apple’s Retina displays, which do come with their desktops and laptops. However, one issue with HiDPI is that the default screen resolutions are too small to be displayed on them, so we need what’s called as “scaling”; Which is simply also doubling the drawn pixels from the OS side so that they can match that of the display. Otherwise, displaying a 400×400 program window on a 3840×2160 display will give a very horrible user experience, so the OS will need to scale that window (and everything) by a factor of 2x, to make it 800×800, which would make it better. Fractional scaling is the process of doing the previous work, but by using fractional scaling numbers (E.g 1.25, 1.4, 1.75.. etc), so that they can be customized better according to the user’s setup and needs. Now where’s the issue, you may ask? Windows operating system has been supporting such kind of displays natively for a very long time, but Linux distributions do lack a lot of things in this field. There are many drawbacks, issues and other things to consider. This article will take you in a tour about that. Also: Vulkan 1.1.116 Published With Subgroup Size Control Extension
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
6 hours 53 min ago
15 hours 10 min ago
15 hours 11 min ago
18 hours 4 min ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago
2 days 6 hours ago