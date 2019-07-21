Proprietary Spyware From Microsoft and Dropbox Targets GNU/Linux
-
Microsoft Teams client for Linux 0.4 Released with Stability Fixes
Teams for Linux is an unofficial Microsoft Teams client for Linux using Electron. It uses the Web App and wraps it as a standalone application using Electron.
-
Dropbox Brings Back Support For ZFS, XFS, BTFS And eCryptFS On Linux [Ed: The NSA wants to slurp in all your files, irrespective of what file system you use]
Dropbox stopped supporting folder syncing to drives with filesystems which it deemed "uncommon", which on Linux meant anything but Ext4, upsetting quite a few users. The reason cited for this was that "a supported file system is required as Dropbox relies on extended attributes (X-attrs) to identify files in the Dropbox folder and keep them in sync", which doesn't really make sense since there are many filesystems that support xattr (extended attributes) on Linux.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 774 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Excellent Utilities: Ulauncher – Sublime application launcher for Linux
This is a new series highlighting best-of-breed utilities. We are covering a wide range of utilities including tools that boost your productivity, help you manage your workflow, and lots more besides. Ulauncher is a fast application launcher for Linux. It has a minimal design, dependent on only a few resources, very fast, and works on virtually all Linux desktops. The software is written in Python, using GTK+. This review is carried out with the latest beta release of the software.
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Action News, Problematic Privileges, Open Source Security Podcast and GNU World Order
KDE: Plasma Mobile at Plasma Sprint Valencia and GSoC Work
System administrator responsibilities: 9 critical tasks
System administrators are critical to the reliable and successful operation of an organization and its network operations center and data center. A sysadmin must have expertise with the system's underlying platform (i.e., Windows, Linux) as well as be familiar with multiple areas including networking, backup, data restoration, IT security, database operations, middleware basics, load balancing, and more. Sysadmin tasks are not limited to server management, maintenance, and repair, but also any functions that support a smoothly running production environment with minimal (or no) complaints from customers and end users. Although sysadmins have a seemingly endless list of responsibilities, some are more critical than others. If you work in a sysadmin role (or hope to one day), make sure you are ready to follow these best practices.
Recent comments
5 hours 12 min ago
18 hours 53 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 20 hours ago
1 day 20 hours ago
2 days 1 hour ago
2 days 1 hour ago
2 days 1 hour ago