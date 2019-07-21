Programming, OSS and GNU
How to Split a String in Python
The 10 Best Software Engineering Books in 2019
I’ll probably never forget my first day as a software engineer.
Back in 2015, I got hired as a software engineer for a consulting company, in Luxembourg.
I did not have much experience, but I was ready to tackle every single project I was assigned to.
GCC 10 Lands OpenRISC Support For Floating Point Instructions
When it comes to open-source processor ISAs, RISC-V currently captures much of the spotlight but OpenRISC continues chugging along as another open-source CPU architecture. The OpenRISC GCC compiler back-end and other software tooling also continues to move along for this architecture that's been in the works since 2000.
The OpenRISC back-end/target landed just at the end of 2018 for the current GCC 9 stable series. This OpenRISC "or1k" support continues maturing. It took so long for the OpenRISC support to land into GCC as the original developers of the compiler support wouldn't agree to their copyright assignment to the Free Software Foundation for getting the code merged. As a result, a clean-room rewrite of the GCC OpenRISC code was needed before it could be accepted into GCC.
Matthias Clasen: Westcoast hackfest; GTK updates
old widget. It started out as a port of the tk text widget, and it has not seen a lot of architectural updates over the years. A few years ago, we added a pixel cache to it, to improve its scrolling, but on a high resolution display, its still a lot of pixels to shovel around.
As we’ve moved widgets to GTK4’s rendering models, everybody avoided GtkTextView, so it was using the fallback cairo rendering path, even as we ported other text rendering in GTK to a new pango renderer which produces render nodes.
Until yesterday. We decided to just have a look at how hard it would be to switch the text view over to the new pango renderer. This went much more smoothly than we expected, and the new code is in master today.
GTK4 Gets Smoother GPU-Accelerated Scrolling, Modern Cursor Blinking
GNOME developers continue to be hard at work on GTK4 and trying to ensure this major tool-kit update will be a great success.
Happening the past few days in Portland, Oregon was the "GTK West Coast Hackfest" where Matthias Clasen, Christian Hergert, and other GNOME developers took towards figuring out effectively last minute work for GTK 4.0.
GNU Hyperbole 7.0.3 is the latest release
Hyperbole is an amazing hypertextual information management system that installs quickly and easily as an Emacs package. It is part of GNU Elpa, the Emacs Lisp Package Archive. Hyperbole interlinks all your working information within Emacs for fast access and editing, not just within special modes. An hour invested exploring Hyperbole's built-in interactive DEMO file will save you hundreds of hours in your future work.
Sylvain Beucler: Planet clean-up
Re-sync Debian base config, scripts and packaging, update documentation; the planet-venus package is still in bad shape though, it's not officially orphaned but the maintainer is unreachable AFAICS
Fetch all Savannah feeds using https
Takeaways from PX4 Open-Source Drone Developer Conference
Last month at ETH Zurich, Auterion sponsored the first-ever PX4 developer conference for those interested in the open-source-based operating system for enterprise drones. The event, held June 20-21, included 200 attendees from the open-source community, including developers, researchers, and technical thought leaders in the unmanned systems space.
Here are three takeaway messages from the conference – for those interested in learning more about PX4 and ROS (the largest open-source drone and robotics communities), you can view all of the presentations on PX4’s YouTube channel.
Synchronize bookmarks: Syncmarx is now Open Source
SuperFreezZ is an open source alternative to Greenify that kills apps running in the background
Task managers are widely viewed as unnecessary on Android smartphones. Most of us may agree with that view, but the reality is there are still a lot of misbehaving Android apps out there, most task “killers” don’t actually do anything useful besides clearing the recent apps view (which doesn’t really “kill” apps anyway), and a lot of users have yet to upgrade to newer Android versions that have implemented more restrictions on background apps. That’s why, to this very day, apps like Greenify and Brevent remain incredibly popular. Many users swear by both Greenify and Brevent, but since they’re closed source, some users are wary of them. If you’re looking for an open source alternative, check out SuperFreezZ by XDA Junior Member hcur.
Excellent Utilities: Ulauncher – Sublime application launcher for Linux
This is a new series highlighting best-of-breed utilities. We are covering a wide range of utilities including tools that boost your productivity, help you manage your workflow, and lots more besides. Ulauncher is a fast application launcher for Linux. It has a minimal design, dependent on only a few resources, very fast, and works on virtually all Linux desktops. The software is written in Python, using GTK+. This review is carried out with the latest beta release of the software.
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Action News, Problematic Privileges, Open Source Security Podcast and GNU World Order
KDE: Plasma Mobile at Plasma Sprint Valencia and GSoC Work
System administrator responsibilities: 9 critical tasks
System administrators are critical to the reliable and successful operation of an organization and its network operations center and data center. A sysadmin must have expertise with the system's underlying platform (i.e., Windows, Linux) as well as be familiar with multiple areas including networking, backup, data restoration, IT security, database operations, middleware basics, load balancing, and more. Sysadmin tasks are not limited to server management, maintenance, and repair, but also any functions that support a smoothly running production environment with minimal (or no) complaints from customers and end users. Although sysadmins have a seemingly endless list of responsibilities, some are more critical than others. If you work in a sysadmin role (or hope to one day), make sure you are ready to follow these best practices.
