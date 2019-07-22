Spanish Air Force fights obsolescence and insecurity through open source
Keeping the ICT systems and infrastructures of the Spanish Air Force secure is like fighting a many-headed dragon. So Col. Fernando Acero Martin, Director of Cyber Defence at the Spanish Air Force, told his audience at the OpenExpo Europe conference last month in Madrid. The solution lies in using Linux and other open source software.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 692 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
BlueStar Linux 5.2.1
Today we are looking at BlueStar Linux 5.2.1. This release of BlueStar is an Arch rolling distro and comes with Linux Kernel 5.2.1 and KDE Plasma 5.16.3 and uses about 700MB of ram when idling. Bluestar Linux is a beautiful Arch/KDE distro that works great out of the box and is receiving a lot of love from their very active developer. Direct/video: BlueStar Linux 5.2.1 Run Through
GNU Parallel 20190722 ('Ryugu') released
GNU Parallel 20190722 ('Ryugu') has been released. It is available for download at: http://ftpmirror.gnu.org/parallel/ GNU Parallel is 10 years old next year on 2020-04-22. You are here by invited to a reception on Friday 2020-04-17.
today's howtos
Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux, Command Line Heroes, DevNation Live Introducing Kogito and Python Podcast
Recent comments
12 hours 15 min ago
14 hours 13 min ago
14 hours 42 min ago
15 hours 22 min ago
15 hours 26 min ago
15 hours 29 min ago
15 hours 42 min ago
16 hours 5 min ago
23 hours 12 min ago
1 day 12 hours ago