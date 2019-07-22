GNU Parallel 20190722 ('Ryugu') released
GNU Parallel 20190722 ('Ryugu') has been released. It is available for download at: http://ftpmirror.gnu.org/parallel/
GNU Parallel is 10 years old next year on 2020-04-22. You are here by invited to a reception on Friday 2020-04-17.
