Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
Building an organization that's always learning: Tips for leaders
In open organizations, informal learning is critical to success. "Informal learning" accounts for all learning that occurs outside a training program, a classroom, or another formalized instruction setting. Unlike the learning in these formalized learning settings, informal learning is unstructured, personal, and voluntary.
As a result, systematic study of it is difficult. But due to the prevalence and importance of informal learning in workplaces, several researchers have called for additional research into the subject—and particularly for the design of instruments to actually measure informal learning. Such instruments could likewise be useful in open organizations hoping to measure and foster informal learning practices among employees.
9 people for sysadmins to follow on Twitter
While Twitter certainly isn't the most open source platform, the open source community on the social network brings a lot of great minds together on a daily basis. The site, as I see it, also democratizes access to these brilliant minds since we're all just one @ away.
Here are nine people whose Twitter accounts are making my pursuit of sysadmin knowledge, and its continued evolution, better. They fall across the spectrum of technology with the one thing they have in common being their passionate, informative, and thoughtful perspective. They share a wealth of knowledge from explaining Linux commands through comics, to applying a PhD's worth of knowledge to making DevOps make sense.
Fedora 32 System-Wide Change proposal: x86-64 micro-architecture update
Fedora currently uses the original K8 micro-architecture (without 3DNow! and other AMD-specific parts) as the baseline....
Fedora Developers Discuss Raising Base Requirement To AVX2 CPU Support
An early change being talked about for Fedora 32, due out in the spring of next year, is raising the x86_64 CPU requirements for running Fedora Linux. When initially hearing of this plan, the goal is even more ambitious than I was initially thinking: AVX2.
A feature proposal for Fedora 32 would raise the x86_64 base-line for their compiler builds to needing AVX2. Advanced Vector Extensions 2 is Intel Sandy Bridge and newer or AMD Jaguar/Bulldozer and newer. This came as quite a surprise even to myself that Fedora is planning to jump straight from their existing AMD K8 baseline to now AVX2-supportive CPUs.
Stable docker CE for Fedora 30 are available!
Do you use docker? If you are using Fedora 30 then I have good news for you. They officially relesed stable docker CE for Fedora 30, yay!
Most of us have been waiting for stable docker since February, OMG! You can check issue #600 how frustrating most of docker users because we don’t have stable release and unable to use testing or nightly release because of missing containerd.io and forced dev to seek alternatives using old repo (F29) or using Podman as workaround.
Outreachy FHP week 7: Pytest, UI enhancements, FAS search
From Outreachy.org: The theme for this week is “Modifying Expectations”. Outreachy mentors and interns start the internship with a specific set of project goals. However, usually those goals need to be modified, and that’s perfectly fine! Delays to projects happen. Maybe your project turned out to be more complicated than you or your mentor anticipated. Maybe you needed to learn some concepts before you could tackle project tasks. Maybe the community documention wasn’t up-to-date or was wrong. These are all perfectly valid reasons for projects to be a bit behind schedule, as long as you’ve been working full-time on the project. In fact, free and open source contributors have to deal with these kinds of issues all the time. Projects often seem simple until you start working on them. Project timelines are ususally a very optimistic view of what could happen if everything goes exactly as planned. It often doesn’t, but people still make optimistic plans. Modifying your project timeline to set more realistic goals is a skill all contributors need to learn.
[....]
I was a beginner in Django when I started working on this project. Earlier I worked on JavaScript-based framework, and switching to Python was a big change for me. So, it was always learning and implementing on my part. Since Django was new to me, I had to learn it fast, at least the core concept. I found some good resources but they were so detailed that at the end of the document, I would have lost interest in some of the topics. Then I found this tutorial, which turned out to be the perfect platform to have an overall grasp of the widely used python framework.
I learned about containers, their importance and concept of virtualization. How Docker can also be used when we want to deploy an application to an environment. Understood the concept behind it, learned the basic commands and how to deal with multiple Docker containers.
In the second half of my internship, I improved and wrote tests of the project without having any prior knowledge of the concept at the beginning.
BlueStar Linux 5.2.1
Today we are looking at BlueStar Linux 5.2.1. This release of BlueStar is an Arch rolling distro and comes with Linux Kernel 5.2.1 and KDE Plasma 5.16.3 and uses about 700MB of ram when idling. Bluestar Linux is a beautiful Arch/KDE distro that works great out of the box and is receiving a lot of love from their very active developer. Direct/video: BlueStar Linux 5.2.1 Run Through
GNU Parallel 20190722 ('Ryugu') released
GNU Parallel 20190722 ('Ryugu') has been released. It is available for download at: http://ftpmirror.gnu.org/parallel/ GNU Parallel is 10 years old next year on 2020-04-22. You are here by invited to a reception on Friday 2020-04-17.
today's howtos
Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux, Command Line Heroes, DevNation Live Introducing Kogito and Python Podcast
