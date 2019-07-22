Security: Windows Ransomware, Linux Tools and Linux FUD
The Growing Threat of Targeted Ransomware [iophk: Windows TCO]
The two primary differences between targeted attacks and the early versions of spray-and-pray ransomware attacks is the size of ransom demanded and the technical expertise of the hackers. Symantec has analyzed six stages of a targeted attack: initial (typically involving PowerShell); lateral movement (typically with Mimikatz and/or Putty); stealth and countermeasures (with signed malware and disabled security software); ransomware spreading (typically through batch files and PS Exec); triggering the encryption; and finally the ransom demand.
In January 2017 there were just two targeted attacks per month. By May 2019 this had risen to more than 50 per month, with the sharpest increasing occurring in 2019. There have already been at least two and probably three new targeted attack groups discovered. The pace of targeted attacks is clearly increasing, and it looks like it will continue to increase. Targeted ransomware attacks have evolved into one of the biggest cyber threats to business today.
Quest’s KACE SDA 7.0 automates large-scale system deployment and simplifies migrations
The newest release of KACE SMA also supports new OS versions such as macOS 10.14, Windows 10 Fall 2018 Update, SUSE 15, and Fedora 28 and OpenSUSE 15 (both agentless only).
ESET unveils new version of File Security for Linux
ESET File Security for Linux provides advanced protection to organisations’ general servers, network file storage and multipurpose servers. The software ensures the servers are stable and conflict-free in order to preserve system resources for vital tasks and avoid disrupting business continuity.
As the use of Linux servers increases in popularity with organisations, it is vital that all users and their businesses remain protected against the latest threats.
Hackers Exploit Jira, Exim Linux Servers to "Keep the Internet Safe' [Ed: Troll site "BleepingComputer" is blaming on "Linux" unpatched applications; that's like blaming Windows for Adobe PhotoShop (with holes in it) because it can run on Windows]
The newest variant spotted by Intezer Labs' researcher polarply on VirusTotal uses a malicious payload designed to exploit the 12-day old Jira template injection vulnerability tracked as CVE-2019-11581 that leads to remote code execution.
What Does It Take to Make a Kernel?
The kernel this. The kernel that. People often refer to one operating system's kernel or another without truly knowing what it does or how it works or what it takes to make one. What does it take to write a custom (and non-Linux) kernel? So, what am I going to do here? In June 2018, I wrote a guide to build a complete Linux distribution from source packages, and in January 2019, I expanded on that guide by adding more packages to the original guide. Now it's time to dive deeper into the custom operating system topic. This article describes how to write your very own kernel from scratch and then boot up into it. Sounds pretty straightforward, right? Now, don't get too excited here. This kernel won't do much of anything. It'll print a few messages onto the screen and then halt the CPU. Sure, you can build on top of it and create something more, but that is not the purpose of this article. My main goal is to provide you, the reader, with a deep understanding of how a kernel is written. Once upon a time, in an era long ago, embedded Linux was not really a thing. I kno that sounds a bit crazy, but it's true! If you worked with a microcontroller, you were given (from the vendor) a specification, a design sheet, a manual of all its registers and nothing more. Translation: you had to write your own operating system (kernel included) from scratch. Although this guide assumes the standard generic 32-bit x86 architecture, a lot of it reflects what had to be done back in the day.
KDE: Kate and KDE ISO Image Writer
Announcing coreboot 4.10
The 4.10 release covers commit a2faaa9a2 to commit ae317695e3 There is a pgp signed 4.10 tag in the git repository, and a branch will be created as needed. In nearly 8 months since 4.9 we had 198 authors commit 2538 changes to master. Of these, 85 authors made their first commit to coreboot: Welcome! Between the releases the tree grew by about 11000 lines of code plus 5000 lines of comments. Also: Coreboot 4.10 Released With New Support For Many Chromebooks & Random Motherboards
