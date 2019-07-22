What Does It Take to Make a Kernel? The kernel this. The kernel that. People often refer to one operating system's kernel or another without truly knowing what it does or how it works or what it takes to make one. What does it take to write a custom (and non-Linux) kernel? So, what am I going to do here? In June 2018, I wrote a guide to build a complete Linux distribution from source packages, and in January 2019, I expanded on that guide by adding more packages to the original guide. Now it's time to dive deeper into the custom operating system topic. This article describes how to write your very own kernel from scratch and then boot up into it. Sounds pretty straightforward, right? Now, don't get too excited here. This kernel won't do much of anything. It'll print a few messages onto the screen and then halt the CPU. Sure, you can build on top of it and create something more, but that is not the purpose of this article. My main goal is to provide you, the reader, with a deep understanding of how a kernel is written. Once upon a time, in an era long ago, embedded Linux was not really a thing. I kno that sounds a bit crazy, but it's true! If you worked with a microcontroller, you were given (from the vendor) a specification, a design sheet, a manual of all its registers and nothing more. Translation: you had to write your own operating system (kernel included) from scratch. Although this guide assumes the standard generic 32-bit x86 architecture, a lot of it reflects what had to be done back in the day.

KDE: Kate and KDE ISO Image Writer Kate LSP Status – July 22 After my series of LSP client posts, I got the question: What does this actually do? And why should I like this or help with it? For the basic question: What the heck is the Language Server Protocol (LSP), I think my first post can help. Or, for more details, just head over to the official what/why/… page. But easier than to describe why it is nice, I can just show the stuff in action. Below is a video that shows the features that at the moment work with our master branch. It is shown using the build directory of Kate itself.

KDE ISO Image Writer – GSoC Phase 2 The original user interface used KAuth to write the ISO image without having to run the entire application with root privileges. KAuth is a framework that allows to perform privilege elevation on restricted portions of code. In order to run an action with administrator privileges without having to run the entire application as an administrator, an additional binary (KAuth helper) which is included alongside the main application binary will perform the actions that require elevated privileges. This approach allows privileges escalation for specific portions of code without granting elevated privileges for code that does not need them. After integrating the existing KAuth helper into the new user interface, it was able to write ISO images by asking for authorisation when required.