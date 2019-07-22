Android Leftovers
HongMeng OS isn't made for smartphones and it will not replace Google's Android: Huawei
Android to roll out updated features for Bluetooth headsets
OPPO F7 ColorOS 6 (Android Pie 9.0) update trial version (soak test) goes live
Android Pie for Nvidia Shield TV teased by Google Play Developer Console
Google Photos for Android now shows video previews in the photo timeline
How to Get the OnePlus 7 Pro's Zen Mode on Any Android
What Does It Take to Make a Kernel?
The kernel this. The kernel that. People often refer to one operating system's kernel or another without truly knowing what it does or how it works or what it takes to make one. What does it take to write a custom (and non-Linux) kernel? So, what am I going to do here? In June 2018, I wrote a guide to build a complete Linux distribution from source packages, and in January 2019, I expanded on that guide by adding more packages to the original guide. Now it's time to dive deeper into the custom operating system topic. This article describes how to write your very own kernel from scratch and then boot up into it. Sounds pretty straightforward, right? Now, don't get too excited here. This kernel won't do much of anything. It'll print a few messages onto the screen and then halt the CPU. Sure, you can build on top of it and create something more, but that is not the purpose of this article. My main goal is to provide you, the reader, with a deep understanding of how a kernel is written. Once upon a time, in an era long ago, embedded Linux was not really a thing. I kno that sounds a bit crazy, but it's true! If you worked with a microcontroller, you were given (from the vendor) a specification, a design sheet, a manual of all its registers and nothing more. Translation: you had to write your own operating system (kernel included) from scratch. Although this guide assumes the standard generic 32-bit x86 architecture, a lot of it reflects what had to be done back in the day.
KDE: Kate and KDE ISO Image Writer
Security: Windows Ransomware, Linux Tools and Linux FUD
Announcing coreboot 4.10
The 4.10 release covers commit a2faaa9a2 to commit ae317695e3 There is a pgp signed 4.10 tag in the git repository, and a branch will be created as needed. In nearly 8 months since 4.9 we had 198 authors commit 2538 changes to master. Of these, 85 authors made their first commit to coreboot: Welcome! Between the releases the tree grew by about 11000 lines of code plus 5000 lines of comments. Also: Coreboot 4.10 Released With New Support For Many Chromebooks & Random Motherboards
