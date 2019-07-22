Today in Techrights
- EPO Continues to Grant Hundreds of Thousands of Illegal Software Patents and the Media Doesn’t Care
- Greenwashing to Distract From the EPO Breaking the Law, Rigging Justice and Its Own Courts
- Linux.com Has Become a Microsoft Promotion Site Under Linux Foundation-Appointed Staff
- Don’t Kick the Puppy That is Suing Linux Using Patents While Bribing Officials, Threatening Critics and Hijacking the Linux Foundation
- Links 22/7/2019: Linux 5.3 RC1, GNU Hyperbole 7.0.3, DebConf19
- Links 22/7/2019: SUSE Gets CEO From SAP, MuQSS 0.193 Scheduler, VLC Bug
