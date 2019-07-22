Games: Nowhere Prophet, Rocket League, Megaquarium, Million to One Hero, Danger Zone, Dota 2, The Great Perhaps, Jumpai
-
Deck-building post-apocalypse roguelike "Nowhere Prophet" is out now
Nowhere Prophet, a deck-builder with a difference where your cards truly matter has been officially released with Linux support this week so I took a look.
-
Rocket League enters the final phase of the Radical Summer event, new limited-time Beach Ball Mode is up
Running from now until August 12, Rocket League's final phase of the Radical Summer event is focusing on '80s television. This includes a new DLC pack along with a new game mode.
Available now is the Knight Rider Car Pack DLC which includes the iconic K.I.T.T. 2000 car as well as K.I.T.T. Wheels, Steering Wheel Topper, and Player Banner.
-
The aquatic theme park management sim "Megaquarium" now has modding support
Megaquarium is a pretty sweet game, especially for those of you who love aquatic life. Megaquarium just got a lovely update too, adding in some proper modding support.
It now supports the Steam Workshop, although it's not locked to it as GOG owners can use mods too it just needs you to download and add them in manually. Not that it has a Linux version on GOG though…it's still missing. Anyway, the Steam Workshop already has quite a few new bits you can add into your game, including the Nurse Shark made by the developer along with tutorial videos to see how the model and mod were made.
-
Action-platformer "Million to One Hero" with a full level editor has released
After being in Early Access for only a few months, Million to One Hero has today officially released with Linux support.
-
Think you're good at CS:GO Danger Zone? It now has Skill Groups for you to show off
Valve continue to do smaller tweaks to the Danger Zone Battle Royale mode in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, with it now having Skill Groups.
Now, depending on how many games you've won you will get a fancy pin to display in the main menu and when you're a spectator. Valve said that all Skill Groups play together, so it's really only a small cosmetic change, one to just let you show off that little bit extra.
-
Move over Fortnite, The International 2019 for Dota 2 has surpassed $30 million
Thanks to everyone buying the current Dota 2 Battle Pass, the prize pool for The International 2019 tournament has now officially surpassed $30 million.
For those not keeping up with it all or simply not following: 25% of Dota 2 Battle Pass purchases go towards the prize pool, with Valve taking the rest. This makes it a rather lucrative deal for Valve but it does also mean anyone participating in the tournament has the possibility of winning a large sum too.
-
The Great Perhaps is a time-travelling adventure coming to Linux next month
Daedalic Entertainment and Caligari Games recently announced that their time-travelling adventure and puzzle game The Great Perhaps is coming to Linux.
Releasing on August 14th, it tells the story of a cosmonaut returning to Earth to find a wasteland devastated by an unknown cataclysm. Armed with a mysterious lantern, which has the ability to reveal the past and transport you between timelines it sounds a bit wild.
-
The free creative platformer "Jumpai" has another big release out
Jumpaï from Frame-Perfect Studio is a platformer for those who love to both play and create, with a big new release now up.
This update adds in quite a bit of new content including a cannon which can shoot players and items, a magic carpet platform, lots of new blocks for those creating levels, new cosmetic items, Greek and German language options and more. One of the interesting additions is a locked door, requiring you to go and get a key from a different part of a level. For those speed-running, that could be interesting.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 782 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
5 hours 15 min ago
12 hours 23 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago