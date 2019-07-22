today's howtos
-
Running Blockchain Applications in Hyperledger Explorer
-
How to Extend Battery Life On Linux OS?
-
How to List All Users of a Group in Linux
-
How to Install Bludit CMS with NGINX on Fedora 30
-
How to Change Battery Critical Low Action in Ubuntu 18.04
-
How To Magnify Screen Areas On Linux Desktop
-
How To Check Swap Usage Size and Utilization in Linux
-
Enable SSH on Debian 10
-
Installing Google Chrome on Debian 10
-
Install WordPress with Docker Compose using Nginx – Google Cloud
-
Debian / Ubuntu: apt-get force reinstall package
-
Jupyter Notebook Introduction Tutorial
-
Setup python 3.6 enviroment with virtualenv
-
Nginx and acme-client on OpenBSD
I write this blog post as I spent too much time setting up nginx and SSL on OpenBSD with acme-client, due to nginx being chrooted and not stripping path and not doing it easily.
-
