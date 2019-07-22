Graphics: Mesa 19.1.3, RADV and Radeon
-
Mesa 19.1.3
Mesa 19.1.3 is now available. In this release we have: Mostly in fixes for ANV and RADV drivers, as well as NIR backend fixes. Several of those patches fixe actually crashes with the drivers, and a couple of them fix memory leaks. Bas Nieuwenhuizen (3): radv: Handle cmask being disallowed by addrlib. anv: Add android dependencies on android. radv: Only save the descriptor set if we have one. Caio Marcelo de Oliveira Filho (2): anv: Fix pool allocator when first alloc needs to grow spirv: Fix stride calculation when lowering Workgroup to offsets Chia-I Wu (2): anv: fix VkExternalBufferProperties for unsupported handles anv: fix VkExternalBufferProperties for host allocation Connor Abbott (1): nir: Add a helper to determine if an intrinsic can be reordered Dave Airlie (1): radv: fix crash in shader tracing. Eric Anholt (1): freedreno: Fix assertion failures in context setup in shader-db mode. Gert Wollny (1): softpipe: Remove unused static function Ian Romanick (4): intel/vec4: Reswizzle VF immediates too nir: Add unit tests for nir_opt_comparison_pre nir: Use nir_src_bit_size instead of alu1->dest.dest.ssa.bit_size mesa: Set minimum possible GLSL version Jason Ekstrand (13): nir/instr_set: Expose nir_instrs_equal() nir/loop_analyze: Fix phi-of-identical-alu detection nir: Add more helpers for working with const values nir/loop_analyze: Handle bit sizes correctly in calculate_iterations nir/loop_analyze: Bail if we encounter swizzles anv: Set Stateless Data Port Access MOCS nir/opt_if: Clean up single-src phis in opt_if_loop_terminator nir,intel: Add support for lowering 64-bit nir_opt_extract_* anv: Account for dynamic stencil write disables in the PMA fix nir/regs_to_ssa: Handle regs in phi sources properly nir/loop_analyze: Refactor detection of limit vars nir: Add some helpers for chasing SSA values properly nir/loop_analyze: Properly handle swizzles in loop conditions Juan A. Suarez Romero (3): docs: add sha256 checksums for 19.1.2 Update version to 19.1.3 docs: add release notes for 19.1.3 Lepton Wu (1): virgl: Set meta data for textures from handle. Lionel Landwerlin (6): vulkan/overlay: fix command buffer stats vulkan/overlay: fix crash on freeing NULL command buffer anv: fix crash in vkCmdClearAttachments with unused attachment vulkan/wsi: update swapchain status on vkQueuePresent anv: report timestampComputeAndGraphics true anv: fix format mapping for depth/stencil formats Marek Olšák (1): radeonsi: don't set READ_ONLY for const_uploader to fix bindless texture hangs Samuel Iglesias Gonsálvez (1): anv: fix alphaToCoverage when there is no color attachment Samuel Pitoiset (1): radv: fix VGT_GS_MODE if VS uses the primitive ID Sergii Romantsov (1): meta: memory leak of CopyPixels usage Timothy Arceri (1): mesa: save/restore SSO flag when using ARB_get_program_binary Vinson Lee (1): meson: Add dep_thread dependency. Yevhenii Kolesnikov (1): meta: leaking of BO with DrawPixels git tag: mesa-19.1.3
-
Mesa 19.1.3 Led By Fixes For Intel & Radeon Vulkan Drivers
If you are sticking to stable versions of Mesa, the Mesa 19.1.3 point release is out today as the latest and greatest version of this collection of open-source graphics drivers.
Changes for Mesa 19.1.3 are led by the Intel "ANV" and Radeon "RADV" Vulkan drivers. Among those Vulkan driver fixes are taking care of Android dependencies for ANV, external buffer properties fixes for Intel, a crash in shader tracing for RADV, and various other fixes.
-
RADV Lands Binning Support For GFX10/Navi For Faster Vulkan Performance
The latest change for Mesa 19.2 to better the new Radeon RX 5000 "Navi" series support is binning in the RADV driver.
Following all the prep work, Bas Nieuwenhuizen flipped on the binning functionality within the RADV Vulkan API driver for GFX10 (Navi).
With testing Talos Principle as a test scenario for primitive binning, Bas found the frame-rates to improve by about 6%. That's not too surprising and most Vulkan games should see frame-rates improve by about a couple of percent if the Vega primitive binning numbers are any indicator from when that support landed in RADV.
-
Radeon Cauldron 1.0 Released As AMD's New SDK Framework
Radeon Cauldron 1.0 is AMD's new graphics SDK framework for developing Vulkan and Direct3D 12 demos/prototypes/samples.
The GPUOpen developers describe this new framework as "like having a simplified game engine that you can learn and modify in little time." Radeon Cauldron makes it easy to load up glTF 2.0 models and to display in either Vulkan or D3D12, flexibility to encompass more graphics features over time, is written using vanilla C++, and has already been used by different teams within AMD.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 665 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
OSS Leftovers
GIMP review
GIMP (the GNU Image Manipulation Program) is our top pick for the best free photo editor, and comes with a huge array of professional-quality functions for fine-tuning snaps and creating your own artwork from scratch. It includes layers, highly customizable brushes, filters and automatic image-enhancement tools, and support for a huge number of plugins (some pre-installed, and others available to download separately). Its active community of contributors means it’s in constant development, and any bugs are squished in short order. It all adds up to make a truly remarkable free photo editor that’s superior to many commercial programs.
Proprietary Software on GNU/Linux: BricsCAD Shape, WPS Office, Dropbox, and "Mac" Binaries (Through Darling)
(GNU/)Linux on Devices: Librem/Purism, Congatec, Aaeon, Axiomtek
Recent comments
36 min 42 sec ago
42 min 56 sec ago
55 min 46 sec ago
1 hour 1 min ago
3 hours 9 min ago
10 hours 15 min ago
17 hours 23 min ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago