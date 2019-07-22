Programming: Python, GCC and More
-
Stack Abuse: Python for NLP: Word Embeddings for Deep Learning in Keras
This is the 16th article in my series of articles on Python for NLP. In my previous article I explained how N-Grams technique can be used to develop a simple automatic text filler in Python. N-Gram model is basically a way to convert text data into numeric form so that it can be used by statisitcal algorithms.
Before N-Grams, I explained the bag of words and TF-IDF approaches, which can also be used to generate numeric feature vectors from text data. Till now we have been using machine learning appraoches to perform different NLP tasks such as text classification, topic modeling, sentimental analysis, text summarization, etc. In this article we will start our discussion about deep learning techniques for NLP.
Deep learning approaches consist of different types of densely connected neural networks. These approaches have been proven efficient to solve several complex tasks such as self-driving cars, image generation, image segmentation, etc. Deep learning approaches have also been proven quite efficient for NLP tasks.
In this article, we will study word embeddings for NLP tasks that involve deep learning. We will see how word embeddings can be used to perform simple classification task using deep neural network in Python's Keras Library.
-
Python with JSON Files
With the growth and evolution of challenges in computer science, Python continues to rise as the primarily sought-after programming skill to solve data science problems.
-
Logging in Python
Logging is a very useful tool in a programmer’s toolbox. It can help you develop a better understanding of the flow of a program and discover scenarios that you might not even have thought of while developing.
Logs provide developers with an extra set of eyes that are constantly looking at the flow that an application is going through. They can store information, like which user or IP accessed the application. If an error occurs, then they can provide more insights than a stack trace by telling you what the state of the program was before it arrived at the line of code where the error occurred.
-
Let’s Build A Simple Interpreter. Part 16: Recognizing Procedure Calls
Today we’re going to extend our interpreter to recognize procedure calls. I hope by now you’ve flexed your coding muscles and are ready to tackle this step. This is a necessary step for us before we can learn how to execute procedure calls, which will be a topic that we will cover in great detail in future articles.
The goal for today is to make sure that when our interpreter reads a program with a procedure call, the parser constructs an Abstract Syntax Tree (AST) with a new tree node for the procedure call, and the semantic analyzer and the interpreter don’t throw any errors when walking the AST.
-
Playing Tic Tac Toe using Reinforcement Learning
I have always been fascinated by the amazing work done by OpenAI. The one that stood out to me was a AI bot that could play the massively popular game - Dota 2. Dota 2 used to be the escape from the real world for me and my friends while I was in high school. This inspired me to learn more about the field of RL. I wanted to start small so I started with Tic Tac Toe.
-
Python zip function tutorial (Simple Examples)
The zip() function in Python programming is a built-in standard function that takes multiple iterables or containers as parameters. An iterable in Python is an object that can be iterated or stepped through like a collection.
The zip() function is used to map the same indexes of more than one iterable. Mapping these indexes will generate a zip object.
-
GCC 10 Compiler Picks Up New Scheduler Model & Cost Tables For AMD Zen 2 Processors
While AMD developers published their "Znver2" compiler patches for Zen 2 originally back in November, months ahead of the recent Ryzen 3000 series launch, this compiler support was incomplete as it re-used the existing scheduler model and costs table of Znver1. Now though one of SUSE's compiler experts who often works in cooperation with AMD has published the new Znver2 scheduler model and costs table for Zen 2.
The updated costs table better reflects the "costs" of moving and loading various registers and different instructions compared to Znver1 so the compiler can make wiser decisions for the most efficient usage. With these updated costs to reflect faster multiplication and 256 vector paths, there is better GNU C Library performance in particular and SUSE developer Jan Hubicka noted that the memory copy performance "wins" even for small blocks.
-
PyCoder’s Weekly: Issue #378 (July 23, 2019)
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 700 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
OSS Leftovers
GIMP review
GIMP (the GNU Image Manipulation Program) is our top pick for the best free photo editor, and comes with a huge array of professional-quality functions for fine-tuning snaps and creating your own artwork from scratch. It includes layers, highly customizable brushes, filters and automatic image-enhancement tools, and support for a huge number of plugins (some pre-installed, and others available to download separately). Its active community of contributors means it’s in constant development, and any bugs are squished in short order. It all adds up to make a truly remarkable free photo editor that’s superior to many commercial programs.
Proprietary Software on GNU/Linux: BricsCAD Shape, WPS Office, Dropbox, and "Mac" Binaries (Through Darling)
(GNU/)Linux on Devices: Librem/Purism, Congatec, Aaeon, Axiomtek
Recent comments
36 min 42 sec ago
42 min 56 sec ago
55 min 46 sec ago
1 hour 1 min ago
3 hours 9 min ago
10 hours 15 min ago
17 hours 23 min ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago