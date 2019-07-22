Fedora and IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
ThinkPad X1 Carbon 6th gen on Fedora
Multitenant deployment of MongoDB using OpenShift Container Storage and using YCSB to test performance
IBM gives cancer-killing drug AI project to the open source community
IBM has released three artificial intelligence (AI) projects tailored to take on the challenge of curing cancer to the open-source community.
At the 18th European Conference on Computational Biology (ECCB) and the 27th Conference on Intelligent Systems for Molecular Biology (ISMB), which will be held in Switzerland later this month, the tech giant will dive into how each of the projects can advance our understanding of cancers and their treatment.
IBM Open Sources Cancer-Fighting AI Project
Now, the company has decided to make all three tools open-source, meaning scientists will be able to use them in their research whenever they please, according to ZDNet. The tools are designed to streamline the cancer drug development process and help scientists stay on top of newly-published research — so, if they prove useful, it could mean more cancer treatments coming through the pipeline more rapidly than before.
An OpenShift Administrator’s Guide to Onboarding Applications
Infrastructure teams managing Red Hat OpenShift often ask me how to effectively onboard applications in production. OpenShift embeds many functionalities in a single product and it is fair to imagine an OpenShift administrator struggling to figure out what sort of conversations his team must have with an application team before successfully running an application on OpenShift.
In this article, I suggest a few topics that administrators could use to actively engage with fellow application teams for the onboarding process. I have had several conversations with customers on these topics and observed that suggested approach has really helped them. By no means are these topics exhaustive, but they are sufficient to kick start the necessary and relevant conversations. Over time, I expect administrators to have larger conversations with application teams in application onboarding.
OpenWhisk Gets Its Apache Software Diploma
The OpenWhisk open source serverless platform hit graduation status as a Top-Level Project at the Apache Software Foundation. The designation comes as the serverless ecosystem continues its rapid evolution in meeting the production needs of organizations.
The OpenWhisk project itself was initially born out of IBM, which donated its beta-level code into the Apache Incubator project in late 2016. IBM was using that codebase to support functions running on its IBM Cloud.
The browser wars and the birth of JavaScript
Before anything like an Android device or iPhone existed, desktop computers were the battleground for the browser wars. The battle involved billions of dollars invested by a number of companies, all based on the premise that whoever ruled the desktop browser market would own the internet. Today, mobile devices account for nearly half of all website traffic. Back in the 1990s, however, almost all of the action on the web came from desktop machines, and the vast majority of those desktop machines were running some flavor of Microsoft Windows.
In the browser world, the first-mover advantage belonged to Netscape Communications Corporation. They built the Netscape Navigator browser that made the web accessible to millions for the first time. Netscape had more than 80% of the market, but they also had no shortage of competition. IBM had a browser for OS/2. Oracle had the Powerbrowser, a Netscape-compatible product that included something called the Database Markup Language. The real danger to Netscape, of course, came from the company that owned more than 80% of the world’s desktops: Microsoft.
Strategically, Netscape realized that the web needed to move past static web pages to reach its full potential. Even if they were created dynamically by something like a CGI script on the web server, pages didn’t change once they arrived in your browser. If you wanted to see even a slightly modified version of a page, you had to send a request back to the server and wait for a response. For all its sophistication, a web browser felt a lot like a dumb terminal attached to a mainframe. What web developers needed was a programming language that would run in the browser, taking advantage of the processing power of the desktop machine to give users a richer experience.
JavaScript’s dominance was cemented by the emergence of Node.js on the server side. At a minimum, it gave web developers the ability to take their JavaScript skills from the client to the server. Combined with the ability to pass functions as objects (callbacks), Node.js’s event loop popularized a whole new programming model. Suddenly, you could write a web server in just a few lines of code.
Then, the rise of the Node Package Manager (npm) to manage dependencies meant a very small application could leverage other packages to do really sophisticated things. As a self-serving example, the knative-proxy package in the Coderland Compile Driver needs fewer than 40 lines of code to handle the HTTP POST and OPTIONS verbs. And it took yr author maybe 30 minutes to write.
JavaScript is a simple, unpretentious language that has its fingers in every corner of your life. Turn off JavaScript in your browser and see how much of the web doesn’t work anymore. (Philosophical arguments as to whether that’s a good or bad thing are left to the reader.) No matter how or where you use the internet, Brendan Eich’s 10-day coding spree is the most important sprint in the history of computing. You don’t have to like JavaScript, but if you make a living developing for the web, you have to learn it.
OSS Leftovers
GIMP review
GIMP (the GNU Image Manipulation Program) is our top pick for the best free photo editor, and comes with a huge array of professional-quality functions for fine-tuning snaps and creating your own artwork from scratch. It includes layers, highly customizable brushes, filters and automatic image-enhancement tools, and support for a huge number of plugins (some pre-installed, and others available to download separately). Its active community of contributors means it’s in constant development, and any bugs are squished in short order. It all adds up to make a truly remarkable free photo editor that’s superior to many commercial programs.
Proprietary Software on GNU/Linux: BricsCAD Shape, WPS Office, Dropbox, and "Mac" Binaries (Through Darling)
(GNU/)Linux on Devices: Librem/Purism, Congatec, Aaeon, Axiomtek
Skytap
Skytap Announces General Availability of IBM i in the Public Cloud