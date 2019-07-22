Server: Google, SUSE, Mirantis, Kubernetes and Linux Containers
-
Introducing Spinnaker for Google Cloud Platform—continuous delivery made easy
Spinnaker, developed jointly by Google and Netflix, is an open-source multi-cloud continuous delivery platform. Companies such as Box, Cisco, and Samsung use Spinnaker to create fast, safe, repeatable deployments. Today, we are excited to introduce the Spinnaker for Google Cloud Platform solution, which lets you install Spinnaker in Google Cloud Platform (GCP) with a couple of clicks, and start creating pipelines for continuous delivery.
-
SUSE Appoints First Female CEO
SUSE has appointed Melissa Di Donato as the next CEO of the company to succeed, Nils Brauckmann, who will be retiring and leaving SUSE.
“I am incredibly proud of SUSE’s progress and growth over the last eight years, which has culminated in it securing independent status,” Brauckmann said.
Prior to SUSE, Di Donato was chief operating officer and chief revenue officer at SAP where she was responsible for the worldwide revenue, profit and customer satisfaction of the company’s digital core solutions.
-
Mirantis Kubernetes As A Service Is Better Than Competitors – Boris Rensk
-
Coming to grips with cloud and making choices
On balance, it takes enterprises about 4-5 years before they report that a majority of workloads (75%) are leveraging some form of cloud environment or providers (451 Research, Voice of the Enterprise survey research). At best it’s a methodical process of reshaping investment, practices and business processes — at worst it’s a morass of failed starts, missed opportunities, poor planning and wasted effort. Enterprises should develop an objective, holistic view of their situation that allows for specific actions to be made with a clear eye as to the cost, the process, and the eventual benefits to finding the right venue for any given workload. There’s no right answer for any given situation, but there are right ways to proceed. It’s okay to have a preference for one provider or vendor, and it’s okay to be as independent and cloud-agnostic as possible. It’s okay to prioritize mass migration, and it’s okay to realize some things are better off in the enterprise datacenter. The important part is to develop ways to go into it with eyes wide open and a core understanding of the options available.
-
Get started with Kubernetes (using Python)
So, you know you want to run your application in Kubernetes but don’t know where to start. Or maybe you’re getting started but still don’t know what you don’t know. In this blog you’ll walk through how to containerize an application and get it running in Kubernetes.
This walk-through assumes you are a developer or at least comfortable with the command line (preferably bash shell).
-
Don’t Use Kubernetes Until You’ve Asked This Question
Kubernetes technology has skyrocketed in popularity for the last few years. More and more organizations are using it to power their infrastructure, and as a result, there’s an influx of individuals learning how to use the technology in order to get a new job, upskill for an existing job, or simply to stay up-to-date with the latest tech.
But why are organizations using this tech? Well, as more organizations have turned to containers in order to run their applications, they’re facing an issue: how do they manage them? Many are using Kubernetes to solve this problem. But is it the right solution?
-
Learn on Demand Systems Enables Lab Authors to Create Linux Containers
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 678 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
OSS Leftovers
GIMP review
GIMP (the GNU Image Manipulation Program) is our top pick for the best free photo editor, and comes with a huge array of professional-quality functions for fine-tuning snaps and creating your own artwork from scratch. It includes layers, highly customizable brushes, filters and automatic image-enhancement tools, and support for a huge number of plugins (some pre-installed, and others available to download separately). Its active community of contributors means it’s in constant development, and any bugs are squished in short order. It all adds up to make a truly remarkable free photo editor that’s superior to many commercial programs.
Proprietary Software on GNU/Linux: BricsCAD Shape, WPS Office, Dropbox, and "Mac" Binaries (Through Darling)
(GNU/)Linux on Devices: Librem/Purism, Congatec, Aaeon, Axiomtek
Recent comments
36 min 42 sec ago
42 min 56 sec ago
55 min 46 sec ago
1 hour 1 min ago
3 hours 9 min ago
10 hours 15 min ago
17 hours 23 min ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago